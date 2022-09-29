Read full article on original website
HS football Top 20, Oct. 2, 2022: Ranking upheaval as September turns to Shock-tober
Talk about your Fall festivals. But let’s be clear. We’re not speaking of pumpkin patches, apple cider or early Halloween decorations here, although there obviously was plenty for Top 20 residents to be frightened of this weekend as September flipped to October.
Who’s lighting it up? Top girls soccer season stat leaders through September
The month of September was full of some eye-catching games and individual performances so far. NJ Advance Media is tracking it all and will highlight New Jersey’s top season-long stat leaders each week. Check out the lists below to see the top stat leaders from the month of September...
HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Oct. 3
The 2022 New Jersey high school football season is past its midway point and there have been a host of thrilling games and terrific individual performances. Every team has the goal of competing in the playoffs and reaching the state finals. This season, for the first time ever, public schools will have the opportunity to battle for a state crown.
Girls volleyball: Daily stat leaders for Oct. 3
NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 10:00 p.m. on Monday. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Some teams play more than one match in a day and all accumulative stats from that day will count for each player.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boys soccer: Tredici scores twice for No. 5 Ramsey in win over Pascack Hills
Vincent Tredici recorded two goals and one assist to lead Ramsey, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 4-1 win over Pascack Hills, in Ramsey. Ramsey (9-1) led 2-0 at the half. Lucas Chung tallied a goal and an assist in the win, while Lucas Quinn chipped in with one goal.
