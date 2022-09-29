ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Oct. 3

The 2022 New Jersey high school football season is past its midway point and there have been a host of thrilling games and terrific individual performances. Every team has the goal of competing in the playoffs and reaching the state finals. This season, for the first time ever, public schools will have the opportunity to battle for a state crown.
Girls volleyball: Daily stat leaders for Oct. 3

NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 10:00 p.m. on Monday. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Some teams play more than one match in a day and all accumulative stats from that day will count for each player.
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

