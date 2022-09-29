Read full article on original website
Former Dodgers Outfielder Receives Backlash For World Series Comments
Former Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo had some choice words for his former teams World Series championship
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Explains What's Been Going Well For Him At The Plate
A few weeks ago, Bellinger's hitting was still worrisome headed into the postseason but it seems like the former All-Star slugger is coming back to life finally.
thecomeback.com
Brutal cold take goes viral after Braves sweep Mets
The Atlanta Braves completed a three-game sweep of the New York Mets on Sunday and while it didn’t clinch the division, it did everything but. Atlanta is on the doorstep of its fifth straight National League East title. And in the aftermath of that sweep, some receipts are being cashed in.
Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
Can Dodgers steal Aaron Judge from NL West rival Giants?
The AL MVP race between Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge may soon morph from an on-field head-to-head into a debate within the Dodgers’ front office. Judge will hit the market this winter after drilling 60+ homers for a first-place Yankees team that believes they have a chance to run the table. Ohtani won’t be a free agent until after next season, and probably won’t be traded (to the Dodgers) until the Angels’ new ownership group assesses just how embarrassed they’d like to be, but there’s at least some chatter he’ll hit the market sooner than 2023-24.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
MLB
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
Dodgers News: The Latest Update on Chris Taylor is Concerning
Taylor's neck issue might be a little more serious than we all thought but it still remains "minor" for now.
Roberts: Mets’ weak trade deadline cost them NL East crown
Evan Roberts of the Audacy Original Podcast “Rico Brogna” dug into the New York Mets’ issues, placing blame on the front office for a lackluster trade deadline costing them the NL East and potentially a playoff run.
One of the Most Bizarre Calls in Baseball Happened to the Phillies on Friday
On Friday afternoon against the Nationals, the Phillies lost an out then gained one right back in one of the strangest at-bats you'll ever see.
batterypower.com
Braves connected to highly ranked international prospect Luis Guanipa
With the lifting of the sanctions placed upon them from the scandal that cost them a bunch of international prospects, years of the ability to sign international free agents, and cost former general manager John Coppolella any future in the game of baseball, the Atlanta Braves would hopefully be able to be big players in international free agency. They did just that when they signed Diego Benitez and Douglas Glod among others during the previous signing period.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mets Braves prediction and pick. Chris Bassitt goes to the mound for the Mets, while Charlie Morton starts for the Braves in this huge game. We’ll tackle the pitching matchup in a moment,...
Albert Pujols moved to tears as Cardinals honor him for 700th home run (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols was moved to tears during a ceremony on Friday night for his 700th home run in MLB. Pujols acted accordingly, and hit No. 701 on the same night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, the real story happened prior to the start of the contest,...
Yankees announcer Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez to call postseason games for ESPN
Just when you thought the KayRod Cast was done for the season. Sports Business Journal reports YES Network announcer Michael Kay and former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez will be returning for the playoffs. Kay and Rodriguez are both under contract to return next year for another slate of...
Dodgers News: Rookie Pitcher's Season is Effectively Over
The Dodgers place Michael Grove on the IL and bring back Andre Jackson again.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 1, Orioles 3: The Aroldis Chapman Experience
It was a wet, windy, and generally miserable day at the Stadium, and the Yankees’ play reflected the elements they were forced to endure. Aaron Judge struck out three times despite getting a handful of mistake pitches to hit, Aroldis Chapman again forgot how to throw strikes, and Ron Marinaccio was forced to exit the seventh with a shin injury. It was all part of a dreary 3-1 loss to drop the final home series of the regular season.
Scott Servais’ emphatic declaration after ending dreadful Mariners playoff drought
The Seattle Mariners have officially ended the longest standing playoff drought in the MLB. After 21 years, the Mariners will be making their long-awaited return to the playoffs as one of the American League’s wild card teams. And if you ask Mariners head coach Scott Servais, why should the Mariners stop at just making the playoffs?
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Calls David Price 'One Of Our Favorite Guys' On The Team
Dodgers pitcher David Price may be retiring at the end of the season
Cardinals Rumors: Skip Schumaker a candidate for managing positions
St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker has been a welcomed addition this season, but should be a major candidate for managerial roles. The St. Louis Cardinals made major changes to their coaching staff this season, promoting Oli Marmol to manager and bringing in former second baseman/outfielder Skip Schumaker to be the club’s bench coach. Both Marmol and Schumaker have been exceptional in their roles for St. Louis, and it’s only a matter of time before Schumaker finds himself leading a club of his own.
