Queens, NY

thecomeback.com

Brutal cold take goes viral after Braves sweep Mets

The Atlanta Braves completed a three-game sweep of the New York Mets on Sunday and while it didn’t clinch the division, it did everything but. Atlanta is on the doorstep of its fifth straight National League East title. And in the aftermath of that sweep, some receipts are being cashed in.
FanSided

Can Dodgers steal Aaron Judge from NL West rival Giants?

The AL MVP race between Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge may soon morph from an on-field head-to-head into a debate within the Dodgers’ front office. Judge will hit the market this winter after drilling 60+ homers for a first-place Yankees team that believes they have a chance to run the table. Ohtani won’t be a free agent until after next season, and probably won’t be traded (to the Dodgers) until the Angels’ new ownership group assesses just how embarrassed they’d like to be, but there’s at least some chatter he’ll hit the market sooner than 2023-24.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News

It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
MLB

Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice

The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
batterypower.com

Braves connected to highly ranked international prospect Luis Guanipa

With the lifting of the sanctions placed upon them from the scandal that cost them a bunch of international prospects, years of the ability to sign international free agents, and cost former general manager John Coppolella any future in the game of baseball, the Atlanta Braves would hopefully be able to be big players in international free agency. They did just that when they signed Diego Benitez and Douglas Glod among others during the previous signing period.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 1, Orioles 3: The Aroldis Chapman Experience

It was a wet, windy, and generally miserable day at the Stadium, and the Yankees’ play reflected the elements they were forced to endure. Aaron Judge struck out three times despite getting a handful of mistake pitches to hit, Aroldis Chapman again forgot how to throw strikes, and Ron Marinaccio was forced to exit the seventh with a shin injury. It was all part of a dreary 3-1 loss to drop the final home series of the regular season.
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Skip Schumaker a candidate for managing positions

St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker has been a welcomed addition this season, but should be a major candidate for managerial roles. The St. Louis Cardinals made major changes to their coaching staff this season, promoting Oli Marmol to manager and bringing in former second baseman/outfielder Skip Schumaker to be the club’s bench coach. Both Marmol and Schumaker have been exceptional in their roles for St. Louis, and it’s only a matter of time before Schumaker finds himself leading a club of his own.
