KDRV
Emergency closure area reduced for McKinney & Yeti fires
YREKA, Calif.,-- Thanks to continued progress on fire suppression repair and danger tree abatement activities within the Yeti and McKinney Fire burn scar areas, Klamath National Forest officials have been able to shrink the size of the area under emergency fire closure. According to KNF officials, the updated order will...
krcrtv.com
Beaver dams could help reduce wildfire risk in Siskiyou County
Officials say the aquatic mammals could be an added benefit to wildfire mitigation in the Northstate. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has received over $3 million in funding as a part of continued beaver dam restoration projects. In a press release last week, the department said it is...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 234 Fatal, Jackson Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 5:32 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Hwy 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne (65) of Rogue River, pulled out onto Hwy 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small (36) of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small (32) of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash. Dustin Small sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Matthew Small was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dionne was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to an area hospital also. Hwy 234 was affected for approximately 4 hours while OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flights and ODOT.
Mount Shasta Herald
Dunsmuir High School closes, about 100 homes go without water Monday
About 100 homes and Dunsmuir High School were without water on Sunday night and Monday while the city replaced a water storage device. The water was turned off along Dunsmuir Avenue from Stagecoach Road to Willow Street starting at 10 p.m. Sunday night, City Manager Dustin Rief said. The turnoff also affected communities to the west of Dunsmuir Avenue: from the high school and the Oak Willow Street connection road, down to Dunsmuir Avenue.
theashlandchronicle.com
Human Caused Wildfires in Ashland
Firefighters from Ashland Fire & Rescue ODF Southwest Oregon District Jackson County Fire District #5 IAFF Local 2596 tackled a wildfire just below Glenview Dr and Ashland Loop Road this afternoon. There were two separate fires started approximately 500 feet apart. Due to the mild conditions the fires spread slowly, aiding firefighters. The fires were human caused and an ODF fire investigator, aided by Ashland Fire & Rescue, is conducting an investigation. If you have any information about the cause of the fire, please contact the Ashland Police Department. No evacuations were needed after due consideration by chief officers on scene.
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP: Pendleton motorcyclist killed in Jackson County
KDRV
OSP is investigating intoxication in fatal weekend crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- An Oregon man is dead and two other men injured from a weekend crash on Highway 234. An Oregon State Police (OSP) investigation intends to determine whether intoxication is a contributing factor to a Friday crash involving a pickup and two motorcycles. It says 36-year-old Dustin Small of Pendleton died in the crash and 32-year-old Matthew Small of Gresham was hospitalized.
KDRV
FireWatch: BLM land access changes, some areas closed for "foreseeable future"
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- While some restrictions are getting lifted from some federal lands near the Rum Creek Fire, others "will remain closed for the foreseeable future." The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) says it has lifted most public land closures caused by the Rum Creek Fire. It says, however, several locations require long-term recovery and will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
KDRV
City of Medford responds to plaintiff's civil lawsuit claims
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The City of Medford has a response this weekend for a woman suing the City. April Fonseca, also known as April Ehrlich, is one of ten people arrested in Hawthorne Park when closed to the public for sanitation, cleaning and inspection on September 22, 2020. The City notes that Fonseca's civil case claims her arrest was unlawful.
WWEEK
Los Angeles Times Investigation Reveals Devastating Consequences of California Weed Rush
Last year, Oregon lawmakers earmarked $25 million to crack down on the illegal cannabis farms that have proliferated across southern parts of the state. By no means has Oregon solved the problem: Oregon State Police raided a 32-greenhouse farm operating illegally in Josephine County just last month. But the state has done more to address the issue than its southern neighbor. California has largely allowed the problem to go unchecked.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Oregon Law Enforcement Seeks Humboldt County Couple After 13 Starving Dogs, Dead Horse and Rabbit Found
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a former Humboldt County couple–Joseph Larue and Dannielle Brown--after they located multiple abused animals at their business in Grants Pass and, later, at their home in Selma, Oregon. Both Larue and Brown have lived at multiple locations in Humboldt County. On...
KTVL
Law enforcement to run pedestrian decoy operation Friday in Medford
MEDFORD — The Medford Police Department has announced a pedestrian sting operation on East 4th Street and Front Street on Friday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. run by the MPD and Jackson County Sheriff's Office. "The operation will focus on drivers failing to yield the right...
KTVL
State officials to hold groundwater meeting in Central Point
CENTRAL POINT — Residents of Central Point are invited to participate in an Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) outreach meetings in Central Point on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5:30-8 p.m. "Modernizing groundwater allocation is a top priority for the Water Resources Commission," OWRD said in a release. "Updating...
KDRV
Medford police: arrest made after suspect opened fire on man after an argument
MEDFORD, Ore. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Medford shooting on Thursday the 22nd that sent a man to the hospital. On Thursday the 29th, Medford Police Detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Spencer James Bliss in connection with the shooting in the area of Almond Street and E. 9th St. Bliss was lodged at the Jackson County Jail for Assault I, Attempted Murder, and Recklessly Endangering.
KTVL
Grants Pass police stop robbery, arrest suspect after 2 hour standoff
GRANTS PASS — Police in Grants Pass brought in a SWAT team after an interrupted burglary on SW Jordan Street escalated into a two-hour standoff with the suspect. On Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3:15 AM, the Grants Pass Police Department received a call from a resident who was not home, but was notified by his security system that an intruder had broken in.
KTVL
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
KATU.com
United Airlines suspending service between Los Angeles and Eugene, Medford
PORTLAND, Ore. — United Airlines is going to be suspending route service to two Oregon airports. According to a report on ThePointsGuy.com, United will stop service between:. Service between Chicago and Eugene had already been suspended according to United. KVAL-TV, our sister station in Eugene, reported in 2018 that...
kptv.com
22-year-old man arrested in connection with downtown Medford shooting
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Medford police arrested a 22-year-old man on Thursday in connection with a Sept. 22 shooting that left a man with critical injuries, according to the Medford Police Department. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 22, police responded to downtown Medford following reports of gunshots. Police said...
KTVL
Pets found dead, abandoned at negligent dog daycare owner's home
SELMA — After rescuing 13 neglected dogs from a Grants Pass dog care business, law enforcement raided the home of the kennel's owner, discovering more abused and even dead pets. On Sept. 21, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street...
'Step by Step' Star Patrick Duffy Lists $14 Million Oregon Ranch Complete with Pool House and 'Wine Cave'
The TV star, who also appeared on Dallas, recently found love again with Happy Days actress Linda Purl after the death of his wife in 2017 A vast Oregon property owned for three decades by Patrick Duffy has hit the market. The Step by Step and Dallas actor's "Duffy Ranch" has been listed for $14 million by Sotheby's International Realty. The property, which is over 380 acres, is located near Medford, Oregon, and sits along the Rogue River. According to the listing, there are a total of seven...
