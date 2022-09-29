Read full article on original website
CBS News
Authorities seek to identify group of shoplifters in Valencia
Authorities are searching for a group of suspects involved in a shoplifting in Valencia. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at a store located inside of the Valencia Town Center on Valencia Boulevard. The group of five entered a store and attempted to take items out...
Armored truck ambushed outside Carson 7-Eleven
Authorities are investigating reports of a robbery committed on an armored vehicle in Carson. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy arrived to the scene just before 10:35 a.m. after being flagged down by witnesses.The deputy happened to be driving by shortly after the suspects left."There was a deputy driving northbound here on Figueroa from 228th street," said Deputy Miguel Meza. "She was flagged down by citizens stating that there was a shooting in the area."Upon their arrival, they discovered that an armored car was the target of the robbery.Deputies detailed that two male suspects approached the two armored...
Father of Teenage PnB Rock Murder Suspect Arrested
The Los Angeles Police Department continues to make arrests in connection with PnB Rock's murder. They have now arrested a third suspect, the father of the teen who is accused of being the gunman. On Thursday (Sept. 29), the LAPD confirmed the arrest of Freddie Lee Trone. He was apprehended...
San Bernardino mother opens up on son's overdose death hoping to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl
A San Bernardino mother is opening up about about her son's death in 2021, hoping that her story will hope raise awareness about the true dangers of fentanyl. Last August, Victor Aguilar purchased what he thought were two Percocet pills. However, they turned out to be laced with a deadly dose of fentanyl. He took one of the full pills, while his girlfriend, Alicia Hafey, took half of the other. While Hafey woke up sick the next morning, Aguilar's parents found him unresponsive in their Apple Valley home, rushing him to a hospital where he remained on life support for 19 days...
Hit-and-run driver who hit grandmother, child in City of Industry arrested
Authorities on Thursday arrested the driver who hit a grandmother and her grandchild while they crossed the street in the City of Industry last Friday. Doorbell camera video from across the street shows the woman and child get off of a bus before waiting for the signal to walk across the street. They began to make their way across S. Azusa Avenue near Gemini Street -- using the crosswalk -- when a car slammed into them, sending both flying. The suspect sped away from the scene, leaving the pair in the street. "How can you take off and just leave them there?" said...
The Serial Killer Who the Media Ignored
Suff was ignored because he was tried and convicted while the OJ Simpson trial was held. Few media outlets reported his case, as they were too busy following the case of the century. The fact that the victims were all considered prostitutes made the case even less attractive to the media.
SFGate
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
Oxnard man arrested for connection to non-fatal overdose
An Oxnard man was arrested on Friday for his connecting to a non-fatal overdose death due to fentanyl. According to Ventura County Sheriff's Department, the suspect, Steven Viramontes, 23, promoted the sale of narcotics via social media. They found that he sold the victim counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, resulting in his overdose in late July. Viramontes was arrested in the 400 block of South Ventura Road after investigators set up surveillance in the area. When they attempted to make contact with him, he fled on foot. He was apprehended shortly after. At the time of his arrest, Viramontes was in possession of 300 pills that contained fentanyl, as well as money believed to be the product of drug sales. He is currently being held on $250,000 bail. He was arrested for possession for sales of a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.Anyone with additional information on the arrest is asked to contact the Ventura County Interagency Pharmaceutical Crimes United at (805) 383-8700.
Man charged in death of probation officer in Lancaster
A man whose identity has not been determined was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts stemming from the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer in her Lancaster home. The man accused in Paula Lind’s killing at her Barrymore Avenue home on Sunday is...
Probation officer found beaten to death in Lancaster; investigation continues
A woman who was apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster residence during a home-invasion was identified Monday as a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer. According to the county Probation Department, Paula Lind was a 16-year veteran of the agency who “was a victim of a home invasion...
2 rock climbers found dead near Tahquitz Rock in Idyllwild
A man and a woman were found dead near Tahquitz Rock, a popular destination for rock climbers across California, authorities said.
ABC7 Los Angeles
1 teen dead, 1 critically injured in high school homecoming game shooting
A shooting at a high school homecoming football game has left one teenager dead and another one in critical condition with the suspect still at large. The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. at McLain High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when the Tulsa Police Department was alerted to a shooting during McLain's homecoming football game in front of a crowd of hundreds against Miami High School.
Police: 6 California killings may be work of serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Ballistics tests have linked the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in California — all potentially at the hands of a serial killer — in crimes going back more than a year, police said. Authorities last week announced...
