Evanston, IL

247Sports

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin football: Pat Fitzgerald 'shocked' by Paul Chryst's firing

Neither Wisconsin nor Northwestern likely expected to be playing this weekend's game in Evanston, Ill., without coach Paul Chryst on the Badgers' sideline. But that will be the case after Wisconsin fired Chryst on Sunday and elevated defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard into the role of interim head coach. After an embarrassing 34-10 loss at home against Illinois, the Badgers will try to get right with a road game against coach Pat Fitzgerald and the struggling Wildcats.
MADISON, WI
The Record North Shore

Trevians regroup at halftime and take it to Spartans to get third straight win

Competing on the road as your opponent celebrates homecoming is challenging. But it does offer advantages. Like an extended halftime. And trailing 17-10 against an unfamiliar offensive scheme, New Trier coach Brian Doll and company were happy to use the extra time. “It was a little crazy at times trying to figure (Glenbrook North’s offense) […] The post Trevians regroup at halftime and take it to Spartans to get third straight win appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?

Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Restaurants Where Northwestern Students Should Eat in Evanston

Evanston’s restaurants are eager to welcome Northwestern University students, often providing discounts if they can show their school ID. The college town offers everything students need, from coffee shops where they can study to fast-casual options for a quick bite between classes. There are also plenty of nicer restaurants perfect for a date or dinner with parents who are going to pick up the check. The school’s excellent reputation brings students from around the world, and Evanston’s culinary scene is just as diverse. Follow this list to get a great education in what the city has to offer.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Even through a pandemic, a Northwest Indiana restaurant franchise owner finds success

DYER, Indiana (CBS) -- We often hear sobering stats about the tens of thousands of restaurants that closed because of the pandemic.The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association tells us nearly 60% of owners say they're making less money now than before 2020.All of this didn't stop a former garbage man from taking a chance on the restaurant industry.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us through an unlikely career switch that is paying off. Joel Bustos is a boss now, giving direction. That's ironic because he says his younger self didn't really have any. "I didn't know what I wanted to do...
INDIANA STATE
947wls.com

Illinois is home to 5 of the Top 100 High Schools in the nation

U.S. News & World Report ranked around 24,000 high schools in the United States and determined the best of the best. They based their rankings on factors including, “Graduation Rate,” “College Readiness,” and, “Enrollment.”. 11 of the top 300 came from right here in Illinois....
CHICAGO, IL
The Daily Scoop

Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide

If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
CHICAGO, IL
Sports
NBC Chicago

Here's the Early Sign That Has Chicago's Top Doctor Worried About Upcoming Flu Season

As temperatures continue to drop, health experts are expecting COVID-19 and influenza cases to increase in the colder months as more activity moves indoors. While the flu season has not "started in any kind of serious way" yet, according to Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady, health experts are encouraging residents to get boosted against COVID-19 and vaccinated against the flu to help prevent outbreaks of both diseases.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.

CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Lou Manfredini with tips for keeping your gas bill low as temps fall

HouseSmarts host Lou Manfredini joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to give WGN Radio listeners tips on how they can prepare their homes in order to save money on their heating bill this winter season. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

Meet Chicagoland’s 2023 Realtor association leaders

It’s that time of year! With fall upon us, Realtor associations across Illinois are making annual changes to their leadership. Find out which association members will be leading Realtors throughout Chicagoland, for the year to come. On Sept. 23, the Chicago Association of REALTORS® (CAR) celebrated the occasion with...
CHICAGO, IL

