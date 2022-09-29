ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Touch-a-Truck returns to Fort Thomas

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Vehicles of all kinds were stationed in part of Fort Thomas on Sunday for families to come look at. “Provide opportunity for kids to get in the trucks and play around with sirens and play with steering wheels and kind of see what different vehicles they see on the streets in everyday life,” said Katie Spicer with the recreation department in Fort Thomas.
Pawpaw season: What you need to know about Ohio’s tropical fruit

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Come September, before the bright yellows and reds start to line the trails at Shawnee Lookout, hikers might notice another surprising signal of summer’s end. A sweet, tropical smell along the forest’s edge that means the pawpaws are ready to drop their fruit.
