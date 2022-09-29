Read full article on original website
alreporter.com
“We are citizens:” Incarcerated activist says Ivey is creating dangerous situation
As the general strike and protest among incarcerated individuals at major correctional facilities in Alabama passes its first week, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey continues to maintain that the demands put forward by individuals are “unreasonable” and would be unwelcome if implemented in the state. At an appearance on...
Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
WAAY-TV
ADOC: 5 major correctional facilities still have total inmate work stoppages; 10 see partial return
Only five of the Alabama Department of Corrections' 15 major correctional facilities are still experiencing a total strike by inmate workers, ADOC announced Monday. The remaining 10 have seen at least a partial return of inmate workers, allowing for regular meal services to resume, ADOC said. Inmate workers make up...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to decide among 3 candidates to replace ousted judge who used Facebook aliases
The Jefferson County Judicial Commission has submitted to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey a list of three people as candidates to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the bench last year for ethics violations, including use of Facebook aliases. The judicial commission met Friday to consider a list of...
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
Texas doctor prescribed Alabama patients ivermectin, controlled substances without license, board says
A Texas-based doctor prescribed Alabama patients ivermectin without a license, a state board has said.
Alabama congressional aide on leave after insurance fraud indictment
An aide to Alabama Congressman Barry Moore with prior legal troubles is on administrative leave after being jailed Monday on insurance fraud charges. Sherry McCormick, who is listed as the director of special constituent services and events for Moore and works in the Republican congressman’s Dothan office, turned herself in to the Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indictment for insurance fraud, WSFA reported.
Striking Alabama inmate workers’ demands ‘unreasonable,’ Ivey says
The demands of Alabama inmates on strike from their prison jobs are “unreasonable,” Gov. Kay Ivey said on Friday. Ivey also commended Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm’s handling of the work stoppage that led to the cancellation of prison visits this weekend. “No. 1, our...
Alabama prison inmates, relatives allegedly scammed Home Depot employees out of gift cards
More than a half dozen people – inmates and their family members - have been indicted for their alleged roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers throughout the country. The 12-count indictment was issued in the Northern District of Alabama and announced Monday by U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona...
Montgomery man arrested, charged with fraud and exploitation of the elderly
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey and Alabama Securities Commission Director Joseph Borg announced that a Montgomery man was arrested for financial exploitation of the elderly and securities fraud Monday. 35-year-old Nicholas Allen, of Montgomery, was indicted on one count of securities fraud and one count of financial exploitation of the […]
Inmates and family members indicted on gift card fraud and phone scam charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indicted eight Alabama residents last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers nationwide, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona. According to the indictment, from September 2020 through May 2022, the defendants tricked retailers into activating gift cards under fraudulent pretenses and then used […]
WSFA
Man charged in Montgomery woman’s Sept. 26 homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a Sept. 26 homicide. Police took Denikko White, 22, of Montgomery, into custody Monday and charged him with capital murder for the death of Britney Bohannon, 30, also of Montgomery. Police and fire medics responded...
Alabama Supreme Court orders shutdown of electronic gaming at three casinos
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Supreme Court is siding with the state in a new ruling against electronic gaming, ordering the closure of three casinos in the state. The court said casinos in Lowndes and Macon Counties — that includes Southern Star Entertainment, Victoryland and White Hall Entertainment — must stop “illegal gambling activities.” […]
Body discovered at Alabama dumpster
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City of Opelika. The body of 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem was discovered around 3:00 a.m. at Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 Block of Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking up […]
Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go
Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
Alabama sets execution in murder-for-hire of pastor’s wife, despite jury’s recommendation
The state of Alabama is set to execute another inmate just two months after having to call off an execution minutes before the death warrant was set to expire. Kenneth Eugene Smith is set to die at William C. Holman Correctional Facility on November 17, according to an order from the Alabama Supreme Court.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County teacher's assistant fired, charged after incident at elementary school
MCCALLA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa County Schools said a teacher's assistant has been fired after an incident last month involving a 4-year-old student. Learn more in the video above. Former Lake View Elementary School teacher's assistant Mandy Munoz is facing a felony child abuse charge after reportedly being caught on...
WSFA
1 dead in overnight double shooting, Montgomery police say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight double shooting in Montgomery has left one person dead. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, authorities responded to the 1700 block of Pine Street around 2:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of two subjects shot. There, officers found 23-year-old Reginald Williams and another adult male with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Woods was later pronounced dead.
altoday.com
Kay Ivey promises tax rebates to help Alabama families
The state’s 2022 fiscal year ended on Friday, and the state of Alabama had over $2 billion it did not spend left over going into 2023. On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey announced that, while she believes these revenues are unsustainable, she will present a plan to the State Legislature where some portion of this historic surplus will be rebated back to taxpayers.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
