Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door-to-door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door-to-door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with the losses are facing a long, daunting recovery.
Voices: In Venice, Florida, we have no power, no clean water and no gas. My political opinions have changed
I moved to Venice, Florida from New York earlier this year to be with my mother after my father died. My parents chose Venice for its beauty and affordability when they retired 10 years ago. The neighborhood is in classic Gulf Coast style: a small, gated community with cookie-cutter stucco houses filled with older couples who made the same retirement choice my mom and dad did.My politics are well-known to my new neighbors. They fly Trump flags and sport “Let’s go Brandon” bumper stickers, while I grow organic beets under the palm trees and listen to NPR all day....
Biden visits Puerto Rico after Fiona, commits to recovery 'as long as it takes'
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday visited Puerto Rico and will head to Florida on Wednesday after hurricanes ravaged the two areas. In Ponce, on the south side of Puerto Rico, the Bidens surveyed damage from Hurricane Fiona, which killed more than two dozen people on the island last month. Along with meeting with families, community and political leaders from the island, they participated in a community service project to help pack bags with food and other essential items and were joined by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell.
