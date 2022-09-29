ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

San Luis Obispo Tribune

California nears record gas prices. What’s causing the spike and will costs stabilize?

Gas prices could hit an all-time record high in California this week. Prices have been surging upward, with no clear indication of when they will stabilize. In one week, California saw a 58-cent per gallon hike on average for regular gas, ranking No. 1 in the nation’s top 10 largest weekly price increases, according to the American Automobile Association.
About 100 deaths across 10 Florida counties linked to Hurricane Ian

Florida officials have linked about 100 deaths spanning 10 counties to Hurricane Ian, with more than half in Lee County where storm surges as high as 10 feet razed homes and destroyed some of the only bridges that connect barrier island residents to the mainland. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno...
Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
