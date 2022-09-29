Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mexican nationals smuggled to Sacramento held by ‘coyote’ in pay dispute, feds say
A man accused of smuggling Mexican nationals into the United States for cash, then threatening to drive off with them unless he was paid more faces a federal charge of transporting undocumented immigrants, court papers say. A criminal complaint filed Monday in Sacramento federal court says Mateo Gomez Gonzalez, 29,...
California nears record gas prices. What’s causing the spike and will costs stabilize?
Gas prices could hit an all-time record high in California this week. Prices have been surging upward, with no clear indication of when they will stabilize. In one week, California saw a 58-cent per gallon hike on average for regular gas, ranking No. 1 in the nation’s top 10 largest weekly price increases, according to the American Automobile Association.
Amid Bee investigation, Sacramento opens review of company appointed to code enforcement cases
The city of Sacramento initiated a review for receivers it recommends to take over properties in serious code enforcement disputes following questions from The Sacramento Bee that exposed high fees one of the companies passes on to homeowners. The Bay Area Receivership Group is one of several receivers courts can...
About 100 deaths across 10 Florida counties linked to Hurricane Ian
Florida officials have linked about 100 deaths spanning 10 counties to Hurricane Ian, with more than half in Lee County where storm surges as high as 10 feet razed homes and destroyed some of the only bridges that connect barrier island residents to the mainland. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno...
Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
3.0-magnitude quake is the second to rattle Southern California in hours
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Southern California area in the morning on Monday, Oct. 3, hours after another was reported in a neighboring county, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The quake, about 5 miles deep, hit nearly 2.5 miles from Banning in Riverside County just after 9 a.m., according to...
Debate set for Gavin Newsom and GOP gubernatorial challenger Brian Dahle. What to know
Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, will go head-to-head later this month in a gubernatorial debate hosted by KQED, the San Francisco radio station announced on Monday. The debate, scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, is the only confirmed meeting of the two candidates. It...
