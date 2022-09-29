‘Little encouragements’: Church group delivers gift bags to cancer patients at UW Health in Rockford

Read full article on original website
Falling for Rockford: Here are 5 scenic spots to see the seasons change
ROCKFORD — It’s officially fall and we’ve got a list of some of the most scenic spots to see the seasons change. Before it gets too cold to appreciate Rockford’s fall scenery, it’s important to spend time outdoors, according to Renee Henert, communications coordinator for the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County.
Will 400 inmates leave Winnebago County Jail on Jan. 1? It depends on this key interpretation of the law
ROCKFORD — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley raised issue with the Pretrial Fairness Act last month, saying in an op-ed that the end of cash bail would lead to the release of as many as 400 inmates from the Winnebago County Jail when the law takes effect Jan. 1.
As Rockford City Market wraps up its season, more of its vendors are set to graduate to storefronts
ROCKFORD — Aakash Patel was running a Roly Poly sandwich franchise when Rockford City Market made its debut a dozen years ago. He and his wife, Aarti, wanted to be part of the new downtown event, but it had a rule against franchises. So they created a new taco business from scratch in order to join the market the following year.
Rockford gas prices rise for 2nd-straight week. Now at highest mark since mid-August
ROCKFORD — Gas prices have risen across the city for the second consecutive week, bringing the price at the pump to its highest average since Aug. 15. The average gasoline price in Rockford is up 15 cents in the past week to $4.05 today, according to GasBuddys’ survey of 139 stations in Rockford. It’s the first time since Aug. 22 a week has started with an average price of $4 or more. The highest price to start the week this year was $5.26 on June 13.
