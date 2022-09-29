‘Little encouragements’: Church group delivers gift bags to cancer patients at UW Health in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Gas prices have risen across the city for the second consecutive week, bringing the price at the pump to its highest average since Aug. 15. The average gasoline price in Rockford is up 15 cents in the past week to $4.05 today, according to GasBuddys’ survey of 139 stations in Rockford. It’s the first time since Aug. 22 a week has started with an average price of $4 or more. The highest price to start the week this year was $5.26 on June 13.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO