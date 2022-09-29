Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles
Hurricane Ian death toll reaches at least 99 in Florida, 4 in NC as storm's effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. -- At least 99 people in Florida have died due to Hurricane Ian, according to local officials. Four people were also reported dead due to the storm in North Carolina, the governor's office said. Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane...
ABC7 Los Angeles
At least 52 dead across Florida from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- The remnants of Ian are charging up the East Coast on Saturday after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in South Carolina on Friday afternoon. The monster storm made its first U.S. landfall on Wednesday on Florida's west coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, shredding homes with ferocious winds topping 150 mph. Florida's death toll has climbed to at least 52, according to information from local officials.
ABC7 Los Angeles
1 Florida teen dead, 2 others injured after stealing, crashing Maserati: Police
A Florida teenager was killed and two others injured after they allegedly stole and crashed a Maserati early Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff deputies said their helicopter flight unit observed three suspects attempting to break into vehicles in a Pinellas County neighborhood before successfully breaking into the Maserati, which was unlocked and had its keys inside.
Comments / 0