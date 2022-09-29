ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

At least 52 dead across Florida from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- The remnants of Ian are charging up the East Coast on Saturday after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in South Carolina on Friday afternoon. The monster storm made its first U.S. landfall on Wednesday on Florida's west coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, shredding homes with ferocious winds topping 150 mph. Florida's death toll has climbed to at least 52, according to information from local officials.
1 Florida teen dead, 2 others injured after stealing, crashing Maserati: Police

A Florida teenager was killed and two others injured after they allegedly stole and crashed a Maserati early Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff deputies said their helicopter flight unit observed three suspects attempting to break into vehicles in a Pinellas County neighborhood before successfully breaking into the Maserati, which was unlocked and had its keys inside.
