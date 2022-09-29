ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Porsche’s Stock Market Debut Is One of the Largest in European History

By Tori Latham
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bSZLt_0iFeEebU00

In its initial public offering on Thursday, Porsche really revved its engines: Shares in the German automaker rose 2 percent to 84 euros apiece, valuing the company at 77 billion euros ($75 billion), The New York Times reported.

That’s in line with expectations for the marque that earlier this month suggested that Porsche could be worth up to $78 billion. The debut marks one of the biggest IPOs ever in Europe, placing it third in the rankings of the continent’s initial public offerings, according to data cited in the Times . That makes the Porsche IPO a particularly bright spot at a time when markets have been rather volatile.

With the IPO, the 91-year-old company—which trades under the symbol P911, in a nod to the iconic 911 sports car—is back on the public market for the first time in a decade. Volkswagen , Porsche’s parent company, acquired the brand in 2012, and Porsche has long been a standout among the other Volkswagen holdings. Despite generating only 4 percent of Volkswagen’s automotive revenue, Porsche might account for 90 percent of the larger company’s worth on the stock market , the Times noted.

As expected, four companies bought about 40 percent of the available nonvoting shares. Another 12.5 percent of the stock was sold to the Porsche and Piëch families, heirs of the man who started the company. All told, the IPO raised almost 20 billion euros, half of which will be used to help Volkswagen transition to electric vehicles. The rest will be paid out to the company’s shareholders.

Of course, a number of more regular folks were interested in owning a little bit of Porsche as well. An anonymous source told The New York Times that the order book for the IPO was oversubscribed within hours of opening. Many of those interested were individuals and Porsche fan clubs; some people even sent in photos of their 911s to help persuade Porsche executives and bankers to sell them more shares.

Maybe what they say is true: A picture is worth 1,000 words—or hopefully at least a few Porsche shares.

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Lil Wayne Is Selling His Waterfront Mansion in Miami Beach for $30 Million

Lil Wayne is looking to make a milli or two by offloading his Florida digs. The American rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has just put his epic waterfront estate in Miami Beach on the market with a price tag of $29.5 million. Located in the small, tropical oasis of Allison Island, the stylish, contemporary mansion was built back in 2017. The Grammy winner, who describes himself as a “young money millionaire,” purchased the abode just one year later for $16.75 million, according to property records. It appears to be worth eight figures, too. The half-acre parcel offers 110 feet of water...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Robb Report

This Ultra-Rare Cartier Cheich Watch Just Sold for a Stunning $1.1 Million at Auction

UPDATE (September 30, 2022): The Cartier Cheich watch that set the Internet aflame in July officially has a new owner. After days of back-and-forth bidding, Sotheby’s sold the ultra-rare model in an online auction for $1.1 million, a price that gives it the distinction of the most expensive Cartier watch ever sold at auction in Europe. The house estimated the watch would fetch between €200,000 and €400,000 (roughly $196,000 to $392,000 at current exchange). It’s only the second time a Cartier watch has exceeded the vaunted seven-figure mark at auction, following a Cartier Crash that sold for $1.5 million in May....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Home of the Week: A Rustic 75-Acre Hudson Valley Estate With Its Own Sound-Proof Indoor Shooting Range

There are intriguing and unusual countryside retreats—and then there’s this 75-acre estate in Millbrook, NY. Recently listed with Corcoran Country Living (CCL), the property—set in the heart of New York State’s bucolic Hudson Valley—is designed like an alpine lodge typically found in a Rocky Mountain state like Colorado or Wyoming. But there it is, in all it’s Aspen and Park City glory—a sprawling 11,500 square-foot mansion just two hours north of New York City. “This is really one of the most unusual properties I’ve ever seen in the region,” explains CCL’s Paula Redmond, who has the listing. “It’s so rare for...
MILLBROOK, NY
Robb Report

This Epic 424-Foot Superyacht Concept Lets You Take Ocean Dips From Its Sea Pool

All superyachts have a story to tell. In the case of Sinot’s new concept Poetry, it’s a beautiful epic centered around discerning seafarers. The 424-footer, which will be fully unveiled at the 2022 Monaco Yacht Show this week, represents a new thematic approach to superyacht design that the Dutch firm says is focused on the prospective owner’s dreams. “We challenged ourselves to create a concept that fully accommodates the desires and lifestyle of the owner, without compromising the yacht design,” designer Sander Sinot said in a statement. To that end, Poetry is less like a traditional superyacht and more an elegant, modern home....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Porsche 911#Public Company#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Investment#European#German#The New York Times
Robb Report

Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Has Filed For Divorce After Less Than Two Years of Marriage

What could’ve been a philanthropic partnership of epic proportions has unfortunately come to an end. Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos and one of the world’s richest philanthropists, recently filed a petition for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, according to documents obtained by The New York Times. The records at King County Superior Court in Washington State show that Jewett, a science teacher at the school Scott’s children attended, did not contest the divorce and that the assets have already been divided in a prenuptial agreement. The couple had tied the knot in March 2021 following Scott’s separation from the Amazon founder in 2019 after 25 years of marriage.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Robb Report

This New 279-Foot Superyacht Concept Uses a Giant Slice of Glass to Connect You With the Sea

Feadship unveiled quite a sharp superyacht concept at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show. The 279-footer, known as Slice, features a cutting-edge exterior engineered to brighten up the whole interior. According to the Dutch yard, the designers at Studio De Voogt sliced the vessel right down the middle and then added a long strip of glass between the two halves. The transparent panel, which runs from bow to stern, will reportedly allow natural light to filter through multiple decks and bring the outside world in. That’s not Slice’s only architectural anomaly. At the heart of the vessel on the main deck, there is...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This Historic English Estate With Ties to the Royal Family Just Listed for the First Time in 700 Years

The opportunity to own an estate like this only comes around once in a lifetime—or in this case, once every 700 years. One of the UK’s most historic properties, Adlington Hall, is on the market for what is believed to be the first time ever. Positioned within the picturesque English countryside, the origins of the Grade 1-listed manor go as far back as Medieval England. In addition to the architecturally significant estate, the grounds comprise six farms, 21 residential buildings, an event space and a village hall. The entire compound spans a whopping 1,922 acres and is being offered up as a whole for $32.1 million (£30 million) or as 25 individual lots.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

Hermès Is About to Open One of Its Biggest Stores in the World in NYC

Hermès is opening a massive new flagship in New York City this fall.  On Thursday, the French maison announced it will start welcoming customers to a 20,250-square-foot flagship store on October 3. The Upper East Side destination at 706 Madison Avenue is a fusion of three existing buildings that have been adjoined by Parisian architecture firm RDAI, led by award-winning architect Denis Montel. The structure, which will offer both men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, furniture and homewares, was designed as a union of “New York dynamism and Parisian elegance,” according to the brand. The central structure of the boutique is a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

The ‘Waterproof’ Tesla Cybertruck Will Be Able to ‘Serve Briefly as a Boat,’ Elon Musk Claims

Who knows when, or even if, the Tesla Cybertruck will go into production, but that hasn’t stopped Elon Musk from making another outlandish promise about the vehicle. On Thursday, the EV maker’s CEO announced out of the blue that the marque’s upcoming first truck will be able to “serve briefly as a boat.” Apparently, the vehicle will be “waterproof enough,” to cross short bodies of water, like lakes or rivers.
CARS
Robb Report

Howie Mandel Once Owned This Malibu Mansion With a Private Beach. It Just Listed for $21.5 Million.

If the sprawling California coastline is the setup, this charming beach house is the punchline. The seaside hideaway, which is referred to as the “old Mandel house,” occupies a prime position in the ritzy, gated enclave of Malibu Colony. As its nickname suggests, the coastal abode was once owned by comedian and TV personality Howie Mandel in the ‘90s. It’s certainly fit for an A-lister, too.
MALIBU, CA
Robb Report

Not Just Sandals: 7 All-Inclusive Resorts That Offer a True 5-Star Experience

Does the phrase “all-inclusive” have you envisioning mediocre meals, watered-down martinis and crowded pools overrun with spring breakers? With some extravagant exceptions—African safaris, a cruise to Antarctica, a journey on the Venice Simplon-Orient Express—all-inclusive getaways haven’t historically been synonymous with sophistication and luxury. But the category is in the throes of its own pandemic pivot: the last two years have seen the emergence of a new crop of all-inclusive resorts promising travelers a far more elevated experience.  “Following the stress and chaos of the pandemic, many travelers were intrigued by the simplicity of the all-inclusive model,” says Mark Hoenig, co-founder of...
DRINKS
Robb Report

A UK Aviation Start-Up Just Completed Its First eVTOL Flight

Vertical Aerospace last weekend flew its full-scale demonstrator model. The UK company said the VX4 eVTOL briefly took off over the ground with a pilot. The company claims the tethered flight makes it the first “British company to start flight tests with a new aircraft in over 20 years.” The flight-testing program is expected to continue for several years. Different stages of flight, including flying at higher altitudes and transitioning from vertical to forward flight, will be part of the process. Vertical hopes to have the aircraft certified by the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the EU’s EASA by 2025....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

This $5.3 Million English Country Estate Comes With a 13th-Century Castle

The royal family once called this country estate home; now you can too. Located near the rural village in Northamptonshire, England is Barnwell Manor, one of Britain’s most architecturally and historically significant properties. The Manor sits on 27 sprawling acres, but it’s not only the stately house that impresses. The ancient grounds also comprise the ruins of a Grade I-listed castle and extensive gardens and parkland. Dating back to the late 16th century, the Manor was the former residence of the late Duke of Gloucester, the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. Now, the 30,000-square-foot abode and its subsequent 13-century castle are ripe for the taking, asking a cool £4.75 million ($5.28 million).
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

The British Pound Is Sinking—and Its Luxury Market Is Rocking as a Result

It was the second Paul Newman Daytona that David Silver had sold for £275,000 in less than two weeks that proved decisive. Silver owns the Vintage Watch Company, a Rolex specialist dealer that sits in tony Burlington Arcade, that two century-old strip of luxury boutiques in London’s Mayfair. Despite his British base, many of Silver’s customers are Americans—including both the Newman collectors. “They were clients who’d always hovered around wanting that watch, and never quite done it,” he says, of the much-prized model that he’d usually sell once every six months or so, perhaps, “But they saw they could save...
MARKETS
Robb Report

This Ultra-Rare Gold Patek Philippe Watch Could Fetch $2 Million at Auction This Fall

Phillips has picked one incredible vintage Patek Philippe to lead its blockbuster Hong Kong watch auction this November. The Ref. 2499 in question is considered a holy grail timepiece among top-tier collectors—and for good reason. The perpetual calendar chronograph was introduced in 1951 as the successor to the groundbreaking reference 1518. The watch had all the complex mechanics and elegance of its predecessor but was equipped with a new case inspired by the industrial aesthetic of the ‘50s. During the model’s 35-year production run, Patek Philippe produced 349 examples and created four separate but almost identical models that collectors refer to as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Exclusive: This $33 Million Penthouse Is Tallest on NYC’s Upper East Side—Get a First Look Here

Not that it’s a competition, but at an elevation of 467 feet, this penthouse is officially the tallest on New York City’s Upper East Side. But what does life inside the $33 million duplex look like? Robb Report got an exclusive first look. Sitting atop the striking 180 East 88th Street, a Gaudi-inspired residential tower in Carnegie Hill, the 5,508-square-foot condo offers a bird’s-eye view of Central Park and beyond from each of its three private terraces—which offer a whopping 3,500 square feet of outdoor space. The sky-high home comprises five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half baths, plus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

The Look of Ferrari’s Latest Gorgeous One-Off Was Inspired by a Race Car From the 1950s

If you’re going to put up the money for a Ferrari one-off, you might as well go all out. And that’s just what the owner of the just-unveiled SP51 appears to have done. The open-top speed machine is built on the bones of the 812 GTS and features a beautiful body inspired by the marque’s classic race cars. Like its past Special Projects team one-offs, the SP51 was built to the exact specifications of its annonymous owner. What they wanted was a thoroughly modern supercar with a look that recalls the Prancing Horse’s mid-century race track dominance. Specifically, this model is similar...
CARS
Robb Report

Icon Is Turning This Old Offshore Rescue Ship Into a Futuristic Explorer Yacht

Icon’s newest project is out of this world. The Dutch yard, known for its impressive refits and conversions, just announced that it plans to turn a humble, old offshore rescue ship into a futuristic explorer yacht fit for global expeditions. Project UFO was fittingly presented at the Monaco Yacht Show this week after it was conceived at the same show last year to meet a client’s request for a true, go-anywhere vessel. To that end, UFO will be equipped with a Polar C hull that will allow her to cut through even the iciest waters. She will also be able to operate...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Robb Report

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy