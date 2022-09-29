Insurance giant Legal & General has sought to reassure investors over its financial strength after suffering hefty share falls amid the mini-budget market turmoil that left some pension funds across the industry on the brink of collapse.The group said its balance sheet remains “robust” and that full-year earnings are on track, adding that the fall-out from Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget has had a “limited economic impact” on its businesses.It said the market chaos that caused the pound to plunge to a record low against the dollar and sent gilt yields soaring had caused “challenges” for the pension fund clients and...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 41 MINUTES AGO