Legal & General reassures investors on financial health after mini-budget impact
Insurance giant Legal & General has sought to reassure investors over its financial strength after suffering hefty share falls amid the mini-budget market turmoil that left some pension funds across the industry on the brink of collapse.The group said its balance sheet remains “robust” and that full-year earnings are on track, adding that the fall-out from Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget has had a “limited economic impact” on its businesses.It said the market chaos that caused the pound to plunge to a record low against the dollar and sent gilt yields soaring had caused “challenges” for the pension fund clients and...
Why Oil-Related Stocks Traded Higher; Here Are 74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC shares surged 637.6% to close at $2.01 on Monday after the company announced it will be acquired by AstraZeneca's subsidiary, Alexion, for $2.07 per share. FedNat Holding Company FNHC jumped 308.7% to close at $0.47 after dipping around 28% on Friday. Oblong, Inc. OBLG gained 167%...
Shares in French TV group M6 slump after RTL scraps plan to sell stake
PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Shares in French TV company M6 (MMTP.PA) slumped on Tuesday after Bertelsmann's RTL Group (AUDK.LU) scrapped a plan to sell its controlling stake in M6.
Exports of India-made iPhones top $1 billion in 5 months - Bloomberg News
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
