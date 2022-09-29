ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: In Venice, Florida, we have no power, no clean water and no gas. My political opinions have changed

I moved to Venice, Florida from New York earlier this year to be with my mother after my father died. My parents chose Venice for its beauty and affordability when they retired 10 years ago. The neighborhood is in classic Gulf Coast style: a small, gated community with cookie-cutter stucco houses filled with older couples who made the same retirement choice my mom and dad did.My politics are well-known to my new neighbors. They fly Trump flags and sport “Let’s go Brandon” bumper stickers, while I grow organic beets under the palm trees and listen to NPR all day....
VENICE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#U S Economy#Suv#New Cars#Creative Commons License#Business Industry#Colorado State University#Mit
Lebanon-Express

Wall Street rallies as bond yields pull back from highs

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks rallied on Monday and Treasury yields eased off their multiyear highs as Wall Street leaves behind the worst month since the virus pandemic crashed global markets. The S&P 500 rose 2.3% as of 1:29 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 682...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
Lebanon-Express

AP News Summary at 1:47 p.m. EDT

Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to annex. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have scored more gains in their counteroffensive across a broad front. The troops advanced Monday in the very areas Russia is trying to annex. Their breakthroughs challenged Russia's effort to engage fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means, including with nuclear weapons. Ukrainian forces penetrated Moscow’s defenses in the strategic southern Kherson region, one of the four areas Russia is annexing. Ukraine’s advances have become so apparent that even Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman, who usually focuses on his own military’s successes and the enemy’s losses, admitted the gains. He cited Ukraine's numerically superior tank units. Also Monday, Russia released from detention the head of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Measured Launches In UK With New Tools That Enable Retailers to Maximise Advertising ROI

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Measured has launched new tools and features to help marketers maximise advertising ROI and find new ways to grow. The latest product launch also marks Measured’s official arrival in the UK market to revolutionise how British retailers measure – and spend - their media budgets. Measured is the only media optimisation platform that reveals the true incremental contribution of advertising spend to business results. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005421/en/ Media Plan Optimiser from Measured saves time and reduces guesswork with accurate, automated spend recommendations for every advertising channel and tactic. (Graphic: Business Wire)
MARKETS
The Independent

Legal & General reassures investors on financial health after mini-budget impact

Insurance giant Legal & General has sought to reassure investors over its financial strength after suffering hefty share falls amid the mini-budget market turmoil that left some pension funds across the industry on the brink of collapse.The group said its balance sheet remains “robust” and that full-year earnings are on track, adding that the fall-out from Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget has had a “limited economic impact” on its businesses.It said the market chaos that caused the pound to plunge to a record low against the dollar and sent gilt yields soaring had caused “challenges” for the pension fund clients and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Lebanon-Express

Herd the news? Wild boar piglet adopted by cows

BERLIN (AP) — A cow herd in Germany has gained an unlikely following — after adopting a lone wild boar piglet. Farmer Friedrich Stapel told the dpa news agency that he spotted the piglet among the herd in the central German community of Brevoerde about three weeks ago. It had likely lost its group when they crossed a nearby river.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy