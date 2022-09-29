ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Hawkeyes Kid Captain: Adam Arp

By Ryan Jaster
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XuzrK_0iFeEDxz00

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHBF) — A 16-year-old Williamsburg boy will be the Kid Captain when Hawkeyes host Michigan on Saturday.

An ultrasound showed that Adam Arp would be born with serious health conditions, including spina bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spinal cord forms improperly.

University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital neurosurgeons performed an all-night surgery when Adam was nine hours old to close his spinal defect and place a shunt for hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluids in the brain.

He had another surgery to adjust the shunt at 14 days old. Adam has had more than a dozen procedures for other conditions, including hip subluxation and clubfoot.

USD’s Juhnke, Weideman earn Summit League honors

The Williamsburg sophomore is in choir and wheelchair track and serves as a manager for football and basketball.

Kid Captain is in its 13th year , a partnership between the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories.

Adam Arp (University of Iowa)

98.1 KHAK

One Person Dead After Tractor Rollover in Eastern Iowa

One person has died after being pinned underneath a tractor on Sunday night in rural Eastern Iowa. KWWL reports that the accident happened near Sherill, Iowa located in Dubuque County. Sheriffs officials were called to Hammerand Road at around 7:39 p.m. Sunday evening. Officials say that the scene of the accident was near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Multiple crashes on I-380 Friday afternoon

Multiple crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The crashes impacted northbound traffic near the Wilson Avenue exit in Cedar Rapids and near the Swisher exit in Johnson County. According to Iowa 511, both shoulders are blocked near Swisher heading north due to a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Teen Injured in Collision Involving Intoxicated Driver

A Manchester teen suffered minor injuries after her car was hit head-on by an intoxicated driver early Sunday. It happened shortly after midnight on Highway 13 near the Linn-Delaware Road intersection. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound SUV had crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the teen’s...
MANCHESTER, IA
cbs2iowa.com

African boutique opens at Lindale Mall

Cedar Rapids — Saturday afternoon, Meggie Hounyovi, an African Immigrant, opened a new boutique at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids. Megglam Boutique's opening marked the increase in number of successful Black owned businesses in the city, joining:. Shawnniecakes in Newbo. Vivian's on the Southwest side. Top Notch Boutique at...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
