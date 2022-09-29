Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
More Info About the Machete Assault in Downtown Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., multiple Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 221 Ryman Street for a report of a male attacking people with a machete. Just a few minutes later, multiple officers arrived on the scene and...
Missoula Police Arrest Man After DUI Hit-and-Run on Broadway
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:23 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the 3000 block of W. Broadway. It was reported that a 1967 Chevrolet Nova was the vehicle that fled the scene. A witness followed the suspect vehicle to the 300 block of N. Russell, where it stopped.
Burn Season Opens for Essential Projects in Missoula County
Fall burning season opened in Missoula County on October 1st for essential agriculture and prescribed wildland projects. According to a press release from the Missoula County fire protection agency (MCFPA), the annual program took effect because of the stable current and predicted fire danger. Burn permits can be obtained easily and must be activated before each burn.
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula Sheriff’s Office Investigates Clinton Homicide
Missoula, MT (KGVO - AM News) - On September 28, 2022, at approximately 10:37 a.m., the Missoula County Sheriff's Office announced that an 88-year-old woman had passed away. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provided the following statement. "Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of an assault in the...
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Vehicular Homicide Trial Ends
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 19 criminal complaints this week, which is three more than last week and higher than the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her weekly report. “Six of those were crimes against...
Two People Caught Stealing Copper From a Missoula Hospital Building
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 27, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a building in the 500 block of W. Front Street for a disturbance. St. Patrick Hospital security staff found two individuals in one of their buildings. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Ivan Prindel...
City of Missoula Explains Crisis Intervention Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Friday's Talk Back program, we hosted Rikki Henderson, Housing Programs Manager for the City of Missoula to share information about the $5.5 million Crisis Intervention Levy that will appear on the November general election ballot. Henderson described the purpose of the levy to our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KGVO Gets First Report of Missoula Emergency Workers in Florida
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Public Information Officer Nick Holloway with the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team called into the KGVO Newsmakers line on Friday just after arriving in Florida to help in the emergency response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. “We got down to Sarasota County...
The 2nd Missoula Cruisers Trunk Or Treat Taking Entries Now!
Halloween is coming! And so is a recent fun new thing for Missoula kids. The 2nd Missoula Cruisers Car clubs Trunk or Treat 2022 event. This year it's once again taking place at the Karl Tyler Chevrolet dealers' parking lot on North Reserve Street. They are accepting “entries” for car...
After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?
After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
Win Tickets to Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous Brewfest
Saturday, October 1st (2022) at Caras Park it's the Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous Brewfest— general admission begins at 4pm. Enjoy the live music, food vendors and of course, the Montana-made craft beer. Sign up now for your chance to win 4 free tickets. 20 Montana Distilleries You Have to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Love Steak and Into Crafty Stuff? You Are So Lucky!
This time it's not a rumor, really! Hobby Lobby is confirmed and so is Texas Roadhouse, both franchises finding a home in Missoula's Southgate Mall. A story from KECI TV said permits and approvals were being finalized with construction soon to be started on both projects. They could be 18-month projects. I followed up with Southgate Mall Manager Tim Winger who confirmed that saying,
Missoula Emergency Team Sent to Help with Hurricane Ian
Missoula, MT (KGVO - AM News) - We just got an exclusive interview with the Missoula County Emergency Team as they were headed out of Atlanta to Tallahassee to help with the response to Hurricane Ian as it slams into Florida. Public Information Officer with the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident...
UM Named Best in America for Community and National Service
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The University of Montana has received a prestigious award from Washington Monthly as the top university in the U.S. for service to its community and the entire country. KGVO News spoke to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz on Monday for details about the...
Where Did Montana Office Spaces Go?
Unoccupied office buildings, single floors, entire complexes of now-vacant call centers. They've become less of a common sight in the Treasure State since COVID-19. Why do we have fewer empty offices than we used to, or did we have that many to begin with?. The Aftermath of a Pandemic. In...
Townsquare Media Welcomes Reporter Dennis Bragg to KYSS-FM
Townsquare Media is pleased and proud to announce that Dennis Bragg, long with the Montana Television Network and KPAX-TV, is now the new Brand Manager of KYSS-FM, as well as a contributor to Townsquare stations and websites. KGVO News hosted Bragg on the Tuesday morning Talk Back Show where he...
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Hurricane Ian Will Not Cause a Rise in Missoula Gas Prices
According to an oil industry expert, Hurricane Ian will not be the cause of higher oil and eventually gasoline prices across the U.S. KGVO News spoke to Patrick DeHaan, an analyst with Gas Buddy about the dire warning issued by President Biden to oil companies not to take advantage of the hurricane to raise the price of oil. DeHaan said the President’s comments were merely political rhetoric.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Man With Sword Scares Churchgoers
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 16 new criminal complaints this week, which is significantly less than last week and closer to the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her report. “One of those was an interpersonal violent crime involving a violation...
Alt 95.7
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alternativemissoula.com/
Comments / 0