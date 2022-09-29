View From The Hill: Nursing, Physical Therapy among the highlights of the 20th anniversary of the College of Health and Human Services

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fantastic fall weather keeps on going! Expect plenty more sunshine moving into midweek. Warm days and cool nights continue through Thursday. Expect a warming trend, with afternoon highs climbing into the low 80s Thursday. On Thursday night, a weak cold front sweeps through with nothing more than a few clouds. This system, however, ushers in much cooler air for Friday into Saturday! Afternoon readings dip into the 60s with lows at night plunging into the 30s. There is a chance for patchy frost Friday night with a possibility for widespread frost Saturday night. We will see some moderation in temperature early next week. There is still no real chance at rain through at least next Monday.

