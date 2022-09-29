View From The Hill: Nursing, Physical Therapy among the highlights of the 20th anniversary of the College of Health and Human Services

Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Women’s Fund Dinner set for Oct. 18 in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky is hosting their annual Women’s Fund Dinner in Bowling Green on Oct. 18. The dinner will be at the Knicely Conference Center and will begin at 5 p.m. Tickets are $35. The Women’s Fund of South Central...
WBKO
Metcalfe County receives infrastructure grant
Check out the Cave Country Trail Challenge, registration is open till midnight of October 31st!. C.F.S.K.Y. is hosting their annual Women's Fund at the Knicely Conference Center, Oct 18th. Updated: 20 hours ago. C.F.S.K.Y. is hosting their annual Women's Fund at the Knicely Conference Center, Oct 18th. For more information...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the month, Lauren Bright
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - October’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.
WBKO
11th annual Scarecrow Trail starts at Lost River Cave
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It wouldn’t be fall in Bowling Green without the annual scarecrow trail at Lost River Cave. The park’s 11th annual trail is looking to be the biggest yet, with over 95 scarecrows. All the scarecrows are provided by local businesses in the hopes...
WBKO
BGPD Chaplain Bill Wade passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department has announced the passing of Chaplin Bill Wade. On Friday, September 30, 2022, the BGPD made the announcement in a Facebook post that read,. “With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Chaplain Bill Wade. Bill selflessly served the City...
WBKO
John Prine Memorial Park Dedication
WBKO
Section of U.S. 31-W temporarily closed in Downtown Franklin in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Franklin has temporarily closed a section of U.S. 31-W in downtown Franklin until Thursday, Oct. 6. The closure is from Kentucky Avenue to Madison Street and started Monday, Oct. 3 for maintenance on the brick crosswalks in the area. Motorists should seek an...
WBKO
New trolley arrives in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The newest addition to Bowling Green tourism is here, the trolley is now at the Railpark. Though it currently is unavailable for rides, the trolley is now stationed at the Historic Railpark and Train Museum. Bobby Rabold, a board member at the Railpark, says the...
WBKO
Judge dismisses lawsuit involving horses in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - After a Christian County couple filed a lawsuit against Barren County officials involving the 2019 seizures of their horses, a Barren County Judge has dismissed the suit. Greg Turner, Brittany Turner, and BG Stables were trying to sue thirteen people including Judge-Executive Michael Hale and his...
WBKO
PNC Bank reopens Russellville Road branch after repairs from 2021 tornado damage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Road branch of PNC Bank is now open again after being repaired from damages from the 2021 tornadoes. PNC leaders and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening on Monday. In the days following the tornadoes, PNC used a 40-foot...
WBKO
Sports Connection, 10-2-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We welcome the start of spooky season as district play begins during Week 7 of high school football. Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb join forces to break down monster matchups and are joined by Logan County wide receiver Ryan Rayno and Allen County-Scottsville middle hitter Ana Walker.
WBKO
Warming up later this week!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fantastic fall weather keeps on going! Expect plenty more sunshine moving into midweek. Warm days and cool nights continue through Thursday. Expect a warming trend, with afternoon highs climbing into the low 80s Thursday. On Thursday night, a weak cold front sweeps through with nothing more than a few clouds. This system, however, ushers in much cooler air for Friday into Saturday! Afternoon readings dip into the 60s with lows at night plunging into the 30s. There is a chance for patchy frost Friday night with a possibility for widespread frost Saturday night. We will see some moderation in temperature early next week. There is still no real chance at rain through at least next Monday.
