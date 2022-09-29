Read full article on original website
Game Time Announcement: BYU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week seven game at BYU on Saturday, Oct. 15 will kick at 2:30 p.m. CT and air on either ABC or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment. The Razorbacks and Cougars (4-1) will meet for...
Razorback Doubles, Manuel Move On At ITA All-Americans
TULSA, Okla. – The Razorback men’s tennis team continue play in the ITA All-American Championships on Monday as they competed in the singles and doubles qualifying rounds. Junior Melvin Manuel began his play in the tournament today, taking on Yale’s Theo Dean in the first round of the qualifying draw. Manuel came out strong, taking the win in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. Manuel will continue in the qualifying draw, facing Andrew Zhang of Duke tomorrow at 9 a.m. CT in the second round.
Hogs Fall to No. 2 Alabama, 49-26
The Arkansas Razorbacks fall to the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide, 49-26, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Up next, the Hogs head on the road to face Mississippi State at 11am on Saturday, October 8th on SEC Network. 1Q – McGlothern Interception. Defense responds in the red zone,...
Burdet Advances at ITA All-Americans
TULSA, Okla. – The Arkansas men’s tennis team kicked off the ITA All-American Championships today with four players competing in the first two rounds of the singles pre-qualifying draw on Saturday. The Razorbacks had three players advance to the second round with junior Adrien Burdet set to continue play in the third round of the prequalifying draw tomorrow.
Channel Finder: Hogs vs. Alabama
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 20th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks welcome the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT and the game will be televised on CBS. How to watch: Fans can watch today’s game on CBS. How to listen: Fans...
Hogs Swept by Bulldogs in Starkville Series Opener
Arkansas’ first road series of the season began on Saturday afternoon, but the home team came away victorious as the Bulldogs handed the No. 23 Razorbacks their third loss of the year, and first in straight sets. The Hogs are now 1-2 in SEC play and 10-3 overall on...
Arkansas MGolf to Host 3rd Annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE – Ranked as one of the top 15 events in each of its first two years, Arkansas will once again be the center of the collegiate golf world with the playing of the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods, Oct. 3-5 (Mon.-Wed.) at Blessings Golf Club.
No. 15 Women’s Golf Set to Host Blessings Collegiate Invitational
The University of Arkansas women’s and men’s golf teams are set to host the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Foods at Blessings Golf Club. Tournament play is set to commence Monday, Oct. 3, and run through Wednesday, Oct. 5. Admission is free and the GOLF Channel will stream each day of the three-day tournament at 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
