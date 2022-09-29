Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Hartzog named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malcolm Hartzog was recognized for his performance in the Huskers’ 35-21 win over Indiana on Monday, as he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Hartzog, a 5-9, 170-pound cornerback from Silver Creek, Miss., made his first college start against the Hoosiers and helped NU hold Indiana to 223 passing yards on 44 attempts. Hartzog, who had a pass breakup from his defensive back spot, also scored his first career touchdown, going 30 yards for a score after Chris Kolarevic blocked a Hoosier punt.
KSNB Local4
Husker Basketball mourns passing of former star player
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska basketball family is mourning the passing of former player Rex Ekwall. Ekwall was a star player in the 1950s under Jerry Bush, as he totaled nearly 900 points and 700 rebounds in his three-year career between 1955 and 1957. The Holmesville, Neb., product led NU in scoring as both a junior and senior and topped the Huskers in rebounding all three seasons in the pro-gram.
KSNB Local4
Huskers vs. Purdue to be night game in West Lafayette
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team will battle Purdue under the lights on Oct. 15. The Big Ten Conference and BTN announced on Monday that Nebraska’s game at Purdue will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. local) at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. The...
KSNB Local4
Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska football center Mark Pelini died following a car crash in Indiana Sunday night. Pelini was 31. According to our sister station WNDU, the crash took place on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in western St. Joseph County around 8 p.m. A preliminary investigation...
KSNB Local4
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
KSNB Local4
Eleven Red Cross volunteers from Nebraska supporting disaster response after Hurricane Ian
OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) - American Red Cross volunteers from Nebraska continue to deploy to support people affected by Hurricane Ian. As of Saturday morning, 11 trained disaster workers from Nebraska have stepped up to help provide care and comfort to families and individuals who are picking up the pieces from the devastating storm.
KSNB Local4
2 teenagers injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people arrived at the hospital after a shooting. According to Omaha Police, officers went to 37th and W Street for a shots fired call Saturday at 11:41 p.m. However, police couldn’t immediately find any victims or a crime scene. Police say an 18-year-old man...
KSNB Local4
Pickup truck plows through Plattsmouth restaurant
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver has charges pending after allegedly running through a restaurant. The driver of a red pickup truck allegedly drove through a Papa Reno’s restaurant Saturday at a shopping plaza near 8th Avenue and Highway 34 in Plattsmouth. The business just opened earlier this week.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports two additional cases of bird flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced two confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11. The 10th farm, a...
KSNB Local4
Firefighter dies while battling wildfire in Nebraska Sandhills
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A firefighter died while actively fighting the Bovee Fire in the Nebraska Sandhills on Sunday, according to Region 26 Emergency Management. The Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody suffered a medical emergency and died, according to the Region 26 Council. He was 59-years-old.
KSNB Local4
UPDATE: Five people dead after crash in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m. According to LPD, upon arrival officers observed that an eastbound vehicle, believed to be a black Honda Accord, had struck a tree. Lincoln Fire and...
KSNB Local4
Two arrested after troopers find cocaine, pills in traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested two people after locating suspected cocaine and unknown pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Seward County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Mercedes...
