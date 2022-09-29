ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Emmanuel Macron’s top adviser charged with conflict of interest

The top official in Emmanuel Macron’s office has been charged with a conflict of interest. The move against Alexis Kohler, who holds one of France’s most powerful jobs as Élysée secretary general, came hours after another ally of the French president, the justice minister, Éric Dupond-Moretti, was ordered to stand trial in a separate case, also over a conflict of interest.
