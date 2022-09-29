Read full article on original website
Emmanuel Macron’s top adviser charged with conflict of interest
The top official in Emmanuel Macron’s office has been charged with a conflict of interest. The move against Alexis Kohler, who holds one of France’s most powerful jobs as Élysée secretary general, came hours after another ally of the French president, the justice minister, Éric Dupond-Moretti, was ordered to stand trial in a separate case, also over a conflict of interest.
Lawyers overwhelmed by requests to help Russians avoid fighting in Ukraine
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Swamped by panic-stricken requests for help to avoid being drafted, Russian lawyers say they are working flat out to offer advice to those at risk of being sent to fight in Ukraine.
