Read full article on original website
Related
Can Democrats win Texas elections? Here are the state of the races as elections near
Texas has not elected a Democratic candidate in 28 years, the longest drought of any state in the country.
Meet the first Asian American women to represent Texas at Miss USA and Miss America
For the first time in state history, Texas will be represented by Asian American women at two of the most prestigious pageants in the U.S.
Richmond man indicted for scheming $600,000 in student aid from government, records say
Emmanuel Finnih, 39, is accused of using other people's identities to submit and sign false financial aid applications. He allegedly receieved nearly $600,000 in funds.
Abbott, O'Rourke spar over immigration, abortion and Uvalde shooting in debate
Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke clashed Friday night over immigration, abortion, and gun control in the only planned gubernatorial debate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC13 Houston
1 Florida teen dead, 2 others injured after stealing, crashing Maserati: Police
A Florida teenager was killed and two others injured after they allegedly stole and crashed a Maserati early Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff deputies said their helicopter flight unit observed three suspects attempting to break into vehicles in a Pinellas County neighborhood before successfully breaking into the Maserati, which was unlocked and had its keys inside.
Learn how to get the best Electricity Plan available with Power Wizard!
Learn how to get the best Electricity Plan available with Power Wizard!
Comments / 0