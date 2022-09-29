The Catamounts hosted the UCONN Huskies on Saturday night looking to start their 2022 season on a high note. It was a back and forth first period which ended in a 1-1 tie, but then the Huskies began to pull away thanks in part to Vermont’s lack of discipline. The Cats took six penalties throughout the game. Huskies scored one in the second and two more in the third to win 4-1.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO