Illness, staff shortage close two schools
Barre, VT — Students at U-32 Middle and High School as well as Spaulding High School had an unexpected day off as the schools had to shut down for the day due to widespread illnesses and staffing shortages. “Late last night, it was clear that missing school had a...
Vermont women’s soccer blown out on home turf
After scoring an early goal during a Sunday afternoon game against Binghamton, the Catamounts give up six unanswered in the first half to lose by a score of 6-1. They team is still looking for their first conference win.
Vermont women’s hockey completes sweep of RIT to open season
It was a successful weekend for UVM women’s hockey. After a 5-2 victory over RIT on Friday night, the teams had a quick turnaround but the Catamounts did the exact same thing against the Tigers on Saturday. Following the two 5-2 victories, the Cats will look to continue their hot streak when they begin Hockey East play next Saturday.
Vermont men’s hockey loses season opener at home
The Catamounts hosted the UCONN Huskies on Saturday night looking to start their 2022 season on a high note. It was a back and forth first period which ended in a 1-1 tie, but then the Huskies began to pull away thanks in part to Vermont’s lack of discipline. The Cats took six penalties throughout the game. Huskies scored one in the second and two more in the third to win 4-1.
Suspect in Sunday’s fatal shootings charged with murder
At a Monday afternoon press conference, Burlington Acting Police Chief Jon Murad offered details on the fatal shootings Sunday in Burlington and South Burlington. Murad said Denroy Dasent, 52, shot and killed 40-year-old Sheikhnoor Osman at the Lake Champlain Apartments shortly after 8 p.m. It was the city’s fourth homicide this year and the 25th gunfire incident.
Hardwick’s Village Restaurant Offers Up a Little Bit of Everything
From Sandwiches to skillets, this spot with a Mom and Pop type vibe is a must visit next time you’re in the area. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
