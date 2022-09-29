BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday the Buffalo Sabres introduced the new team dog for the 2022-23 season, an 8-month-old golden retriever named Nikki. According to the team, Nikki is currently training to be a service dog as part of WNY Heroes' Pawsitive for Heroes program. She was donated to WNY Heroes by the Warden family and named in honor of Nicholas Warden, a U.S. Army veteran from Depew, who was killed in Syria while combating ISIS as a volunteer fighter in 2017.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO