Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKBW-TV
Warming trend in the works for WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a cool start to Tuesday, temperatures will get closer to seasonable in the lower 60s. Nice weather sticks around through Thursday with days and nights getting warmer. A strong cold front will move through the area on Friday ushering in very cool air to the region.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Sabres introduce 8-month-old golden retriever Nikki as team dog for 2022-23 season
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday the Buffalo Sabres introduced the new team dog for the 2022-23 season, an 8-month-old golden retriever named Nikki. According to the team, Nikki is currently training to be a service dog as part of WNY Heroes' Pawsitive for Heroes program. She was donated to WNY Heroes by the Warden family and named in honor of Nicholas Warden, a U.S. Army veteran from Depew, who was killed in Syria while combating ISIS as a volunteer fighter in 2017.
WKBW-TV
Junk Free Skin removing plastic from personal care products
BUFFALO, NY — Renew Bath and Body is so much more than a personal care shop, the company hopes to eliminate plastic from packaging through their manufacturing company Junk Free Skin in Buffalo. "We were putting all this short term plastic into the world and poisoning mother earth so...
WKBW-TV
University at Buffalo football rallies in fourth quarter for second straight win
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — After what would've been a game-tying field goal late in the fourth quarter was called off thanks to a Miami (OH) offsides penalty. Cole Snyder hit Justin Marshall for a 15-yard touchdown with 31 seconds left in the game. En route to the Bulls 24-20 win over the Redhawks.
Comments / 0