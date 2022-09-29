Read full article on original website
Red Sox make 4 roster moves, including activating Eric Hosmer, placing Rob Refsnyder on IL
BOSTON — The Red Sox have activated Eric Hosmer from the 10-day injured list. They also made three other moves. Boston placed Rob Refsnyder on the IL with low back spasms, optioned righty Josh Winckowski and recalled lefty Darwinzon Hernandez. Hosmer missed 38 games after being placed on the...
Will Red Sox trade prospect Ronaldo Hernández because of his option situation? Not so fast
TORONTO — The Red Sox expect catching prospect Ronaldo Hernández to be eligible for a rare fourth minor league option next year but it won’t be finalized until after this season, according to a team source. Hernández used minor league options in 2020, ‘21 and ‘22. Players...
Tommy Pham, Red Sox have interesting decision to make on $12 million mutual option
TORONTO — The Red Sox have several imminent decisions to make once the World Series ends and free agency begins. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom must decide whether to extend qualifying offers to pending free agents Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez. The Red Sox and Tommy Pham...
Red Sox’s Rafael Devers: ‘I’m not very happy with my season overall. I think I can give much more’
BOSTON — Rafael Devers leads all Red Sox hitters in homers (27), slugging percentage (.524) and OPS (.883). He has 42 doubles, one behind J.D. Martinez for the team lead. He went 3-for-3 with a go-ahead RBI sac fly here in Boston’s 4-3 victory over the Rays on Monday, increasing his batting average to .296.
Red Sox’s Rich Hill gets emotional after final start: ‘It would be nice to come back’
BOSTON — Red Sox lefty Rich Hill will turn 43 next March 11 but he’s committed to pitching again in 2023. He expects to have a conversation with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom as his free agency approaches. “We’ll see. I think at some point that conversation will...
Red Sox’s Alex Cora says ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’ about Boston’s play vs. Blue Jays, division
TORONTO — The Blue Jays have outscored the Red Sox 19-0 in the first two games of this three-game series. Boston lost 10-0 here at Rogers Centre on Saturday. “The whole season. It’s been unreal to be honest with you,” manager Alex Cora said. Yes, these two...
Red Sox’s Matt Strahm open to signing as starter in free agency, would ‘love’ to re-sign
BOSTON -- The Red Sox have used Matt Strahm as their bullpen’s Swiss Army knife this season. The hard-throwing lefty has come into games in every inning from the fourth through the ninth. He has had to face pockets that were both righty-heavy and lefty-heavy. He has thrown as few as four pitches (May 7) and as many as 41 (June 29). He has gotten one out eight times and six outs twice.
Red Sox will play starters during final series; ‘We expect 30,000 people and they deserve the best’
TORONTO — The Red Sox have been out of postseason contention since last Sunday but they plan to put out competitive lineups for their final series this week. Boston will conclude its 2022 season by hosting the Rays for three games Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. “We expect 30,000 people...
Might Red Sox extend J.D. Martinez a qualifying offer? DH talks ‘exciting, stressful’ free agency
TORONTO — Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom must decide whether to extend qualifying offers to Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez who all are eligible for free agency this coming offseason. The qualifying offer is expected to be worth approximately $19 million for 2023. It seems...
Red Sox’s Alex Cora: ‘I bet going into next season, we’re going to be picked to finish last’
TORONTO — Manager Alex Cora has spoken confidently in recent days about how the Red Sox will be better in 2023. But why is Cora so confident? The future looks as uncertain as ever for the Red Sox who have seven players — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha, Tommy Pham, Rich Hill and Matt Strahm — who have the ability to become free agents. Possibly $121.5 million is coming off the books. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of the final three years, $60 million left on his contract. Pham has a $12 million mutual option. And chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom must decide whether to extend qualifying offers to Martinez, Eovaldi and Wacha.
Blake Griffin explains why he signed with Celtics during lengthy free agency process
Blake Griffin did not expect to sign with an NBA team until after training camp. Things changed quickly on that front this past week though when injuries piled up in the Celtics frontcourt. That left Boston looking for an experienced big that had the ability to switch in their system, leading Boston to Griffin on a a one-year guaranteed deal. The news comes on the heels of the Celtics losing a host of forwards and bigs to injuries in the past month. Danilo Gallinari is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, Rob Williams is likely out until 2023 as he recovers from knee surgery and Luke Kornet will be out for a bit after suffering a sprained ankle last week.
Celtics creating welcome atmosphere for Blake Griffin: ‘It’s different, in a good way’
BOSTON -- Blake Griffin has seen more than his fair share of challenging situations in the NBA since being drafted in 2009. He dealt with the Donald Sterling situation in Los Angeles and a volatile situation with the Brooklyn Nets last year. The Celtics had their own controversy ahead of the season with the year-long suspension of Ime Udoka but Griffin couldn’t help but notice the change in atmosphere in Boston compared to his past stops.
Patriots loss to Packers looks like a hard one to get over | Matt Vautour
GREEN BAY, Wisco. — When Marcus Jones returned the Packers’ punt to midfield early in overtime the collective tension at Lambeau Field was thicker than the clouds hovering in the distance —, everywhere but on the New England sideline. The Patriots had momentum and were just 15...
