kgou.org
Oklahoma Legislature allocates more than $440 million to water infrastructure projects, with clear focus on economic development
Most of that water money has been set aside for the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to distribute later. According to a press release from the state legislature, the OWRB will get $100 million to support the needs of smaller water systems and to restore high-needs dams. Tribal governments plan to match another $57 million and use those funds for water projects on tribal lands. And the state has set another $130.5 million for future water projects.
pryorinfopub.com
State lawmakers' disagreement sidelines $35.7 million for federally funded Tulsa projects
More than $95 million in ARPA projects — including at least $35.7 million for the Tulsa area — did not get a vote during Thursday’s special legislative session because of a dispute over a $2.8 million allocation to the Oklahoma City YWCA, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, confirmed Friday.
kgou.org
Thousands of public school students applied and approved to transfer under new Oklahoma law
Heading into the new school year this fall almost 11,000 students requested to transfer under Oklahoma’s new open transfer law. Of the 10,924 transfer requests, 8,417 were approved between the start of 2022 and Aug. 15. Additionally, 541 were still pending. The vast majority of requests came this summer...
blackchronicle.com
In deep-red Oklahoma, the race for governor is tightening | News
Gov. Kevin Stitt was anticipated to coast to a simple victory in the November election in deep-red Oklahoma, however the race has tightened after the overturn of Roe v. Wade and assaults from darkish cash teams. While the political local weather in Oklahoma nonetheless favors Stitt, the newest polling from...
cherokeephoenix.org
First steps taken to address Oklahoma’s long standing orphaned well problem
WASHINGTON – Oklahoma is set to receive a federal grant to begin addressing an orphaned well problem that has plagued the state for decades. Since the discovery of oil in the late 1800s, an estimated 500,000 oil and gas wells have been drilled statewide. The Department of the Interior...
kswo.com
Some OKDHS providers begin receiveing ‘historic’ rate increase
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma providers who care for the developmentally disabled received a historic increase in reimbursement payments starting October 1. Providers who care for people with waivers administered by the Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division will receive 25% more after the 2022 legislature passed the increase.
KOCO
Every bill in special session at Oklahoma Capitol passes House, Senate
OKLAHOMA CITY — Every single bill that was part of the special session Friday at the Oklahoma Capitol passed both the House and the Senate. More than $1 billion worth of COVID-19 relief money now awaits the signature of the governor. On Friday, KOCO 5 spoke with Senate leadership about what projects they think will have the most impact.
KTUL
Burn bans extended for multiple Green Country counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Burn bans have been extended for the following counties:. Officials have determined the conditions appropriate for continuing these bans. The ban prohibits outdoor burning including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits, and chimeneas. Grilling and welding over a non-flammable surface are permitted. Exemptions for burning may...
tulsatoday.com
But then, it gets worse… Hofmeister
How is it possible that an officially indicted election criminal is running for Oklahoma Governor? In case you have not been long following events, that’s Joy Hofmeister (R then D for the win, as a political opportunist) who escaped trial and very likely prison with help by political pandering scumbag district attorney, David Prater (Dist. 7, Oklahoma County), who proves the point in Oklahoma that political corruption trials should be prosecuted outside the capital (including Washing, D.C., but I digress).
Oklahoma voter registration deadline for Nov. 8 general election approaching
The deadline to register to vote or update your registration for the November 8 General Election is Friday, October 14.
New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
city-sentinel.com
My Commitment to Oklahoma: Commentary
Since Democrats took control of Washington, this country has taken a sharp left turn. Our nation has experienced rampant inflation, a wide-open border, and endless government spending. Sadly, it’s the American people, and my fellow Oklahomans, who are bearing the brunt of these crippling policy decisions. Democrats have made...
ODOT approves $8.4 billion plan to upgrade state highways
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation Commission approved its newest update for the $8.4 billion Eight-Year Construction Work plan to improve the safety and reliability of Oklahoma’s highway network.
Public Utilities Dept files motion regarding OG&E for fuel charges to bills
Oklahoma’s Public Utilities Department filed a motion, challenging the recent charges proposed by OG&E to its customers for fuel cost adjustments.
KOCO
Oklahoma man who pleaded guilty to role in US Capitol riot asks for probation
WASHINGTON — An Oklahoma man who pleaded guilty to his role in the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, hopes to avoid jail time. In a new federal court filing, the attorney for Jerry Ryals asked the judge to sentence the Fort Gibson man to two years of probation instead of jail time.
Oklahoma senators rebuff Stitt's call to end grocery tax
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma senators said they want a tax policy working group to make recommendations on tax cuts and rebuffed a call from Gov. Kevin Stitt to eliminate the grocery tax. Stitt said Tuesday the state could use some of its $3 billion in savings to cover the...
KOCO
Oklahoma promises two lanes all the way to Texas, ahead of busy weekend on I-35
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, Oklahoma promised two lanes all the way to Texas, ahead of a busy weekend on Interstate 35. Many Oklahomans have made the drive to Texas, with all the construction zones that come with it. Now imagine putting thousands of local fans on the road at the same time.
Purcell Register
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
KOCO
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variant
KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
KOCO
Vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists in state government, poll finds
OKLAHOMA CITY — An exclusive poll shows that a vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists within state government. In a recent poll conducted by KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated ahead of Oklahoma's General Election in November, one in four likely voters believes corruption is running rampant within state government. Another 60% believe there is some corruption, and only 4% responded that they believe there is no corruption.
