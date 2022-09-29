ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

kgou.org

Oklahoma Legislature allocates more than $440 million to water infrastructure projects, with clear focus on economic development

Most of that water money has been set aside for the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to distribute later. According to a press release from the state legislature, the OWRB will get $100 million to support the needs of smaller water systems and to restore high-needs dams. Tribal governments plan to match another $57 million and use those funds for water projects on tribal lands. And the state has set another $130.5 million for future water projects.
blackchronicle.com

In deep-red Oklahoma, the race for governor is tightening | News

Gov. Kevin Stitt was anticipated to coast to a simple victory in the November election in deep-red Oklahoma, however the race has tightened after the overturn of Roe v. Wade and assaults from darkish cash teams. While the political local weather in Oklahoma nonetheless favors Stitt, the newest polling from...
kswo.com

Some OKDHS providers begin receiveing ‘historic’ rate increase

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma providers who care for the developmentally disabled received a historic increase in reimbursement payments starting October 1. Providers who care for people with waivers administered by the Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division will receive 25% more after the 2022 legislature passed the increase.
KOCO

Every bill in special session at Oklahoma Capitol passes House, Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY — Every single bill that was part of the special session Friday at the Oklahoma Capitol passed both the House and the Senate. More than $1 billion worth of COVID-19 relief money now awaits the signature of the governor. On Friday, KOCO 5 spoke with Senate leadership about what projects they think will have the most impact.
KTUL

Burn bans extended for multiple Green Country counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Burn bans have been extended for the following counties:. Officials have determined the conditions appropriate for continuing these bans. The ban prohibits outdoor burning including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits, and chimeneas. Grilling and welding over a non-flammable surface are permitted. Exemptions for burning may...
tulsatoday.com

But then, it gets worse… Hofmeister

How is it possible that an officially indicted election criminal is running for Oklahoma Governor? In case you have not been long following events, that’s Joy Hofmeister (R then D for the win, as a political opportunist) who escaped trial and very likely prison with help by political pandering scumbag district attorney, David Prater (Dist. 7, Oklahoma County), who proves the point in Oklahoma that political corruption trials should be prosecuted outside the capital (including Washing, D.C., but I digress).
Jake Wells

New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
city-sentinel.com

My Commitment to Oklahoma: Commentary

Since Democrats took control of Washington, this country has taken a sharp left turn. Our nation has experienced rampant inflation, a wide-open border, and endless government spending. Sadly, it’s the American people, and my fellow Oklahomans, who are bearing the brunt of these crippling policy decisions. Democrats have made...
Purcell Register

No more years for Stitt

Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
KOCO

Vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists in state government, poll finds

OKLAHOMA CITY — An exclusive poll shows that a vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists within state government. In a recent poll conducted by KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated ahead of Oklahoma's General Election in November, one in four likely voters believes corruption is running rampant within state government. Another 60% believe there is some corruption, and only 4% responded that they believe there is no corruption.
OKLAHOMA STATE

