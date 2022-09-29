Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Hartzog named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malcolm Hartzog was recognized for his performance in the Huskers’ 35-21 win over Indiana on Monday, as he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Hartzog, a 5-9, 170-pound cornerback from Silver Creek, Miss., made his first college start against the Hoosiers and helped NU hold Indiana to 223 passing yards on 44 attempts. Hartzog, who had a pass breakup from his defensive back spot, also scored his first career touchdown, going 30 yards for a score after Chris Kolarevic blocked a Hoosier punt.
knopnews2.com
Husker Basketball mourns passing of former star player
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska basketball family is mourning the passing of former player Rex Ekwall. Ekwall was a star player in the 1950s under Jerry Bush, as he totaled nearly 900 points and 700 rebounds in his three-year career between 1955 and 1957. The Holmesville, Neb., product led NU in scoring as both a junior and senior and topped the Huskers in rebounding all three seasons in the pro-gram.
knopnews2.com
Husker Basketball mourns passing of Tom Lorenz
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska basketball family lost a valued member over the weekend with the passing of Tom Lorenz. Lorenz served as general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena since it opened in 2013 and was an integral part of the Lincoln community since 1996. Lorenz was instrumental in the...
247Sports
Joseph discusses Saturday night's penalty problems; no comment for now on Corcoran ejection
It was a beautiful ending for the Huskers after an ugly first three quarters of footballs. Mostly, because of flags. Here, there and everywhere. Nebraska racked up 12 penalties for 111 yards while Indiana had 11 for 92. Were the officials whistle happy? Arguably so. But the Huskers picked up...
Jeremy Pernell: Two Intriguing Coaching Possibilities for Nebraska
Gary Patterson and Lance Leipold check off a lot of boxes, but there are other options with fewer question marks
Nebraska Football: 3 questions following the win over Indiana
The Nebraska football faithful are celebrating today after a win over Indiana that was cathartic for a number of different reasons. Not the least of which was that it was the first win over an FBS school in almost a year. Defense was a big reason why the Huskers are...
saturdaytradition.com
Bill Busch shares incredible moment with family following first win as Nebraska's interim DC
Bill Busch had his debut as interim DC at Nebraska against Indiana on Saturday. Nebraska beat Indiana 35-21 at home. Busch’s defense was able to force 1 turnover in the win. Nebraska also held Indiana to 290 total yards of offense, with 223 through the air and 67 on the ground.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Iowa State commit taking Huskers visit
Nebraska football recruiting continues to churn right along despite the fact that the Huskers do not have a full-time head coach yet. It’s been mentioned that the Huskers are going to have a pretty important recruiting weekend with Indiana coming to town. That includes at least one in-state recruit the Cornhuskers are going to try and steal away from a former rival.
KETV.com
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph talks win over Indiana in Saturday matchup
LINCOLN, Neb. — Interim head coach Mickey Joseph brought the Huskers' to their first win under his leadership on Saturday, beating Indiana 35-21. The Huskers are now sitting at 2-3 for the season after breaking their Big 10 losing streak. "As a head coach you've got to give praise...
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts awards Mickey Joseph game ball for first win as Nebraska head coach
Trev Alberts knows Nebraska and every player on the Huskers has been through a lot of adversity in 2022. But after the Week 5 win, Alberts knew there was only one person deserving of the game ball. That person is Mickey Joseph, the head coach who stepped into the void...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Memorial Stadium security looks to curtail bottle-throwing in student section, improve fan safety
As the game clock ticked down on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Georgia Southern Eagles had officially secured a stunning 45-42 upset victory over the Nebraska Huskers at Memorial Stadium. An elated group of Eagle players sprinted down the sideline in celebration and went directly to the south end zone —...
mystar106.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
knopnews2.com
Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska football center Mark Pelini died following a car crash in Indiana Sunday night. Pelini was 31. According to our sister station WNDU, the crash took place on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in western St. Joseph County around 8 p.m. A preliminary investigation...
1011now.com
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
gotodestinations.com
