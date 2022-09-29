ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Funeral services set for toddler killed in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A funeral is planned for the toddler who police say was killed by the man who was supposed to be watching him. The obituary 18-month-old for Nyheim Cashton Groves shows he will be laid to rest Monday, October 10. His funeral is at Nazarene Missionary Baptist...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Affidavit: Evansville man facing child molestation charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail facing child molestation charges. Officials say 33-year-old Timothy Hart was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Saturday night on several counts of child molesting and child solicitation. Police say the abuse happened between May of 2019 to January 2020. Hart...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Man hospitalized after stabbing on Harriet St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities are looking into a stabbing they say happened overnight on Sunday. Central Dispatch confirms that call came in around 11:40 p.m. as a medic assist on Harriet Street near West Florida Street. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say two men were in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
City
Richmond, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Evansville authorities are looking into a possible stabbing. Dispatch says the call came in as a medic assist around 11:40 p.m. Sunday night. Rescue efforts are underway in Florida and North Carolina, but the death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to grow. Authorities say at least 87 people...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Fire in Evansville considered suspicious

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Read Street. It happened around 8 p.m. Monday. Fire officials say they do believe the fire is suspicious, but it is under investigation. They say there were items stacked in the home that seemed to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Doerr
14news.com

New home built for couple who lost everything in Dec. tornado

HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County, Kentucky, couple now has a new home after losing theirs in the December tornado. A ribbon cutting was held Monday for Rickie and Bridgett Filback’s new home. After losing their previous home, the couple says they received so much support. That includes...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Domestic violence awareness event held in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Downtown Henderson held a “Candles for Hope” event to help bring awareness to domestic violence. The event was put on by the Chloe Randolph Organization. Chloe’s father Jay spoke at the event. Victims of domestic violence also spoke at the event, alongside community...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

KSP investigating fatal house fire in McLean County

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire in Sacramento that state troopers say turned fatal on Saturday morning. KSP officials say the fire broke out in the 300 block of Garrett Street around 8:45 a.m. Officials say there was only one person in the house....
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Highway 60 closed Tuesday for implosion at old Spottsville Bridge

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There is a traffic alert for drivers in Henderson. Highway 60 will be closed at the Spottsville Bridge Tuesday. Officials are imploding a small truss at the bridge. That’s from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It’s the first of four phases to demolish the...
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Perjury#Prison#Violent Crime
14news.com

Fall Festival Half Pot ends first day ahead of last year.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ticket booths for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot opened on Franklin Street Monday, and the total quickly grew. By the time they closed at 10 p.m., the total had reached $122,200. That’s up from about $111,000 last year. Booths open back...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD makes final safety preparations ahead of 2022 Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is working on its final preparations before the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Police say they start preparations months in advance, such as which officers will be working the festival and where they will be stationed. EPD Sgt. Anna Gray says...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
14news.com

First full day of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival goes well

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first day of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival was Monday, and thousands of Tri-State Residents made their way to Franklin Street to celebrate. Teams of non-profits operating over 130 different unique food booths were hard at work, trying their best to attract customers.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Road closure on S. Barker planned for 40 days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say they are closing part of S. Barker Ave. starting October 10. They say it’s part of the ongoing Refresh Evansville water main improvement project. There will be lane restrictions and closures between Claremont Avenue and B...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

A look inside the booth behind the Pulled Pork Parfait

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State locals know the fall festival brings hundreds of food items. One fan favorite is the original pulled pork parfait from the booth ran by the Outboard Boating Club of Evansville. They use two tons of pork from Hawg N Sauce Barbecue, plus mashed potatoes, corn,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Fall Festival hosts family day event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival’s annual family day was held on Sunday. The event, sponsored by United Fidelity Bank, opens the kiddie rides one day prior to the week-long event. Several officials said families began lining up as early as 12:15 p.m. to...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy