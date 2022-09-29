Read full article on original website
14news.com
Mental evaluation ordered in what police call a murder for hire plot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A mental evaluation has been ordered for the man still charged in what authorities say is a murder for hire plot. Earlier this summer the case against the other man charged in the crime, Samuel Huggler, was dismissed. Now a petition for a mental evaluation has...
14news.com
Funeral services set for toddler killed in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A funeral is planned for the toddler who police say was killed by the man who was supposed to be watching him. The obituary 18-month-old for Nyheim Cashton Groves shows he will be laid to rest Monday, October 10. His funeral is at Nazarene Missionary Baptist...
14news.com
Affidavit: Evansville man facing child molestation charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail facing child molestation charges. Officials say 33-year-old Timothy Hart was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Saturday night on several counts of child molesting and child solicitation. Police say the abuse happened between May of 2019 to January 2020. Hart...
14news.com
EPD: Man hospitalized after stabbing on Harriet St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities are looking into a stabbing they say happened overnight on Sunday. Central Dispatch confirms that call came in around 11:40 p.m. as a medic assist on Harriet Street near West Florida Street. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say two men were in the...
14news.com
Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County mom is asking for action after she says video shows her son’s arrest. Officials with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office say deputies were called Sunday to fight involving several people in Newburgh. We received a video from a viewer, who...
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Evansville authorities are looking into a possible stabbing. Dispatch says the call came in as a medic assist around 11:40 p.m. Sunday night. Rescue efforts are underway in Florida and North Carolina, but the death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to grow. Authorities say at least 87 people...
14news.com
Fire in Evansville considered suspicious
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Read Street. It happened around 8 p.m. Monday. Fire officials say they do believe the fire is suspicious, but it is under investigation. They say there were items stacked in the home that seemed to...
14news.com
Two experienced candidates vying for Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new sheriff will be elected this November in Vanderburgh County. Current Sheriff Dave Wedding made the decision to not seek reelection, which opened the door for two experienced candidates. Democrat Noah Robinson has spent over 20 years working at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.
14news.com
New home built for couple who lost everything in Dec. tornado
HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County, Kentucky, couple now has a new home after losing theirs in the December tornado. A ribbon cutting was held Monday for Rickie and Bridgett Filback’s new home. After losing their previous home, the couple says they received so much support. That includes...
14news.com
Domestic violence awareness event held in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Downtown Henderson held a “Candles for Hope” event to help bring awareness to domestic violence. The event was put on by the Chloe Randolph Organization. Chloe’s father Jay spoke at the event. Victims of domestic violence also spoke at the event, alongside community...
14news.com
KSP investigating fatal house fire in McLean County
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire in Sacramento that state troopers say turned fatal on Saturday morning. KSP officials say the fire broke out in the 300 block of Garrett Street around 8:45 a.m. Officials say there was only one person in the house....
14news.com
Highway 60 closed Tuesday for implosion at old Spottsville Bridge
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There is a traffic alert for drivers in Henderson. Highway 60 will be closed at the Spottsville Bridge Tuesday. Officials are imploding a small truss at the bridge. That’s from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It’s the first of four phases to demolish the...
14news.com
Fall Festival Half Pot ends first day ahead of last year.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ticket booths for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot opened on Franklin Street Monday, and the total quickly grew. By the time they closed at 10 p.m., the total had reached $122,200. That’s up from about $111,000 last year. Booths open back...
14news.com
EPD makes final safety preparations ahead of 2022 Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is working on its final preparations before the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Police say they start preparations months in advance, such as which officers will be working the festival and where they will be stationed. EPD Sgt. Anna Gray says...
14news.com
DCSO: 2 children airlifted for ‘serious injuries’ after two-vehicle crash
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a pickup truck and a car on Sunday afternoon. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road.
14news.com
101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival underway on W. Franklin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club’s 101st Fall Festival kicked off Monday. One of the hundreds of food items on this year’s fall fest menu is made with the popular soda, Ski. Randy Moore spoke with the group behind west side Ski cheesecake. Randy also...
14news.com
First full day of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival goes well
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first day of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival was Monday, and thousands of Tri-State Residents made their way to Franklin Street to celebrate. Teams of non-profits operating over 130 different unique food booths were hard at work, trying their best to attract customers.
14news.com
Road closure on S. Barker planned for 40 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say they are closing part of S. Barker Ave. starting October 10. They say it’s part of the ongoing Refresh Evansville water main improvement project. There will be lane restrictions and closures between Claremont Avenue and B...
14news.com
A look inside the booth behind the Pulled Pork Parfait
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State locals know the fall festival brings hundreds of food items. One fan favorite is the original pulled pork parfait from the booth ran by the Outboard Boating Club of Evansville. They use two tons of pork from Hawg N Sauce Barbecue, plus mashed potatoes, corn,...
14news.com
Fall Festival hosts family day event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival’s annual family day was held on Sunday. The event, sponsored by United Fidelity Bank, opens the kiddie rides one day prior to the week-long event. Several officials said families began lining up as early as 12:15 p.m. to...
