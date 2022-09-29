Read full article on original website
Kern Living: Cruizin4Charity
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Salty's BBQ & Catering owner Jeff Salters, Derick Prior of Old Skool Speed Shop, Cruzin4Charity founder and president Tony Castiglione, and host Ryan Nelson as they promote the fifth Cruzin4Charity car show. Cruzin4Charity will take place from October 6th until October 8th. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Kern County World War II Memorial.
Mr Pickle's adding up to 20 locations
California-based Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop has added a franchisee — Hungry Hospitality — to its family. The father-son team of Woody and Jason DeMayo, as well as Jason's lifelong friend and colleague, Eli Illishah, have taken ownership of the Mr. Pickle's Fresno restaurant at 7967 N. Blackstone Ave. The trio plans to open up to 20 locations in Los Angeles and the Fresno/Bakersfield areas over the next seven years, according to a press release.
Bakersfield Police Department to hold National Night Out event at Yokuts Park
BPD is inviting the community to join them at Yokuts Park to see resource booths and displays, and meet with officers.
Visitors head to fairgrounds for final day of the 2022 Kern County Fair
Pie Guy Contact information for pie deals at the end of the article. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s that time of the year after weeks of fun and greasy food the Kern County Fair is getting ready to close up shop and move out until next year. The fun and excitement the Kern County Fair […]
17 News at the 2022 Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is a special time of the year for people, young and old, to make memories. It could be a ride, the food or spending time with family and friends. These were just some of our favorite moments from the GREAT Kern County Fair.
Longtime California News Anchor Dave Gonzales to Retire After Nearly 40 Years in Local TV
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Bakersfield, Calif., anchor Dave Gonzales is retiring after nearly 40 years in local TV. Gonzales began working in local TV in San...
North of the River Recreation and Park District to hold 5th annual Fall Festival
North of the River Recreation and Park District (NOR) will hold its fifth annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 15. The event is free and will run from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Kern Living: Dre's Twisted Kitchen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Chef Andre Valenzuela from Dre's Twisted Kitchen and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about Dre's delicious cultural fusion food, as well as what Andre's favorite dish is. Dre's Twisted Kitchen is a pop-up restaurant and catering service that started after the COVID-19 pandemic began. Andre moved to Bakersfield with Dre's Twisted Kitchen in 2022.
Tacos Bros closing its downtown Bakersfield location this Sunday
The popular Taco Bros. location in Downtown Bakersfield is closing its doors this weekend. The business made the announcement on social media.
Kern Living: Childhood Obesity Awareness with Omni Family Health
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Associate Medical Director for Omni Family Health Dr Parthiban Munnainathan and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss childhood obesity awareness and what parents can be doing to prevent childhood obesity once they see the signs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of obesity in children in the United States is nearly 20 percent.
Convenience store scam: woman using gift cards to steal thousands of dollars
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A local convenience store owner is now sounding the alarm for others to be on the lookout—as a woman has been caught on camera carrying out a scam involving gift cards. “My money is lost. There’s no insurance coverage. There’s nothing. She’s going from...
Prices increase at the pump for California residents
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – California residents may be asking themselves the same question: why are gas prices so high? Bakersfield residents are feeling it too at the pump. With increases of over 63 cents in the past week and an average of $6.26 for one gallon of unleaded. “The problem is our local refineries, and […]
2 People Killed 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California City Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Saturday. The officials stated that an unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and [..]
Comfortable conditions for the last day of the Kern County Fair
Well it is the last day of the Kern County Fair, and some would even say the weather is showing "fair" conditions!. When the fair opens at 12 p.m., it is predicted to be 78°. The high of the day in Bakersfield will be 86° around 4 p.m. and by the time the fair wraps up at 10 p.m. it should be ten degrees cooler.
1 killed in crash near Tehachapi: CHP
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (9 p.m.) There are no closures in the area of E. Tehachapi Boulevard to report at this time. --- At least one person was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Tehachapi, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4:30 p.m. Tehachapi Police officers responded...
2 men arrested for allegedly stealing plywood from Home Depot in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police in Tehachapi said two men were arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stealing dozens of sheets of plywood from a Home Depot. The Tehachapi Police Department said at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 2, a patrol officer noticed a pickup truck with plywood in the truck bed driving away from […]
“TuCCer St Dreams”: Beezy Santana’s Exclusive First Interview
On a gloomy day last week, I met up with 31-year-old Compton rapper Beezy Santana at a recording studio in Bakersfield. He was recently released from prison after serving a five-and-a-half-year sentence, and I secured his first-ever interview. His new single “TuCCer St Dreams” has received a lot of attention in the streets since the release.
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in southeast Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested Sunday night after a hours-long standoff in southeast Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said on October 2, 2022 at around 11:28 a.m., officers were called to a report of a person armed with a weapon and threatening the lives of family members in the 500 block of Bora Bora Lane.
Person taken into custody following apparent standoff in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An apparent standoff in south Bakersfield between someone inside a home and police ended with one person being led away in handcuffs on Sunday night. Police officers were called to a home on Bora Bora Lane on Sunday at around 4 p.m. and surrounded a house. Video from the scene showed […]
Bakersfield considers creating office of violence prevention
Life for Jarvis Naff Jr. was looking good. He became a father in November 2021, and, at the young age of 26, he was a homeowner. Always a hard worker while growing up in Bakersfield, he focused his labor in the oil fields.
