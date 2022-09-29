ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Kern Living: Cruizin4Charity

Kern Living: Cruizin4Charity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Salty's BBQ & Catering owner Jeff Salters, Derick Prior of Old Skool Speed Shop, Cruzin4Charity founder and president Tony Castiglione, and host Ryan Nelson as they promote the fifth Cruzin4Charity car show. Cruzin4Charity will take place from October 6th until October 8th. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Kern County World War II Memorial.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Fast Casual

Mr Pickle's adding up to 20 locations

California-based Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop has added a franchisee — Hungry Hospitality — to its family. The father-son team of Woody and Jason DeMayo, as well as Jason's lifelong friend and colleague, Eli Illishah, have taken ownership of the Mr. Pickle's Fresno restaurant at 7967 N. Blackstone Ave. The trio plans to open up to 20 locations in Los Angeles and the Fresno/Bakersfield areas over the next seven years, according to a press release.
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield, CA
KGET

17 News at the 2022 Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is a special time of the year for people, young and old, to make memories. It could be a ride, the food or spending time with family and friends. These were just some of our favorite moments from the GREAT Kern County Fair.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Dre's Twisted Kitchen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Chef Andre Valenzuela from Dre's Twisted Kitchen and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about Dre's delicious cultural fusion food, as well as what Andre's favorite dish is. Dre's Twisted Kitchen is a pop-up restaurant and catering service that started after the COVID-19 pandemic began. Andre moved to Bakersfield with Dre's Twisted Kitchen in 2022.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Childhood Obesity Awareness with Omni Family Health

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Associate Medical Director for Omni Family Health Dr Parthiban Munnainathan and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss childhood obesity awareness and what parents can be doing to prevent childhood obesity once they see the signs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of obesity in children in the United States is nearly 20 percent.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Prices increase at the pump for California residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – California residents may be asking themselves the same question: why are gas prices so high? Bakersfield residents are feeling it too at the pump. With increases of over 63 cents in the past week and an average of $6.26 for one gallon of unleaded. “The problem is our local refineries, and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Comfortable conditions for the last day of the Kern County Fair

Well it is the last day of the Kern County Fair, and some would even say the weather is showing "fair" conditions!. When the fair opens at 12 p.m., it is predicted to be 78°. The high of the day in Bakersfield will be 86° around 4 p.m. and by the time the fair wraps up at 10 p.m. it should be ten degrees cooler.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

1 killed in crash near Tehachapi: CHP

Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (9 p.m.) There are no closures in the area of E. Tehachapi Boulevard to report at this time. --- At least one person was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Tehachapi, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4:30 p.m. Tehachapi Police officers responded...
TEHACHAPI, CA
knock-la.com

“TuCCer St Dreams”: Beezy Santana’s Exclusive First Interview

On a gloomy day last week, I met up with 31-year-old Compton rapper Beezy Santana at a recording studio in Bakersfield. He was recently released from prison after serving a five-and-a-half-year sentence, and I secured his first-ever interview. His new single “TuCCer St Dreams” has received a lot of attention in the streets since the release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested after hours-long standoff in southeast Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested Sunday night after a hours-long standoff in southeast Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said on October 2, 2022 at around 11:28 a.m., officers were called to a report of a person armed with a weapon and threatening the lives of family members in the 500 block of Bora Bora Lane.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

