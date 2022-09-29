ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Herald & Review

Watch now: Changes underway at the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education

DECATUR — Jill Reedy joined the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education as assistant regional superintendent eight years ago. Reedy will finish out the remainder of Matt Snyder's term, which ends June 30. He served as regional superintendent for 16 years and retired Sept. 30. She is running for her own term unopposed on the November ballot and should begin her own term on July 1. She is the first female superintendent of the regional office in its history.
MACON, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur council OKs capping Civic Center parking lot with solar panel-topped canopies

It’s always sunny in Decatur — at least that's the hope of city leaders who have backed what, once built, will be the city's largest solar panel installation. The Decatur City Council approved three ordinances Monday evening clearing the way for a Peoria-based company to cover most of the parking spaces in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot with canopies that are topped with solar panels.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur Public Schools reviewing Open Meetings Act violation ruling

DECATUR — The Decatur School District is in the process of reviewing a ruling that it violated the state's Open Meetings Act when it discussed and made decision in closed session about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. “Decatur Public Schools has received and is reviewing the...
DECATUR, IL
City
Decatur, IL
Herald & Review

Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Decatur. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Students and families reach out to agencies during a one-stop-shop

DECATUR — Christian Romero, 13, and his brother Daniel Romero, 12, brought their mother Juliette Sneed to the recent Helping Hands Resource Fair. “I just wanted to learn what you have here, all the different opportunities,” Sneed said. The family recently moved to Decatur from Mesa, Ariz. after...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Puppy dies in Decatur fire

DECATUR — A family escaped injury but their puppy died Monday afternoon when fire damaged a Decatur home. A news release from the Decatur Fire Department said fire crews arrived at the house at 1255 E. Riverside Ave. at 12:18 p.m. to find “heavy fire and smoke” erupting from the windows on the east side of the residence.
DECATUR, IL
#Scott S Law
Herald & Review

Judge will decide if Decatur man is innocent or a killer

DECATUR — A judge presiding over a bench trial is weighing the evidence to decide whether Lamar T. Williams is innocent or an enraged killer who went on a Decatur shooting spree that left a grandmother dying in front of her grandchildren. Decatur police officers kicked in the front...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Fisher flexes stout defense to thwart Braidwood Reed-Custer 5-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Fisher stopped Braidwood Reed-Custer to the tune of a 5-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. The first half gave Fisher a 3-0 lead over Braidwood Reed-Custer. The Bunnies' train of momentum chugged along the second-half tracks with a 2-0...
FISHER, IL
Herald & Review

Baseball bat attack knocks Decatur woman's tooth out, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man is jailed after he hit a woman in the face so hard with a baseball bat it knocked one of her front teeth out. A sworn affidavit from Decatur police quotes the 29-year-old victim as saying she had been visiting the 61-year-old man at his home early Saturday when he “began acting different.”
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man accused of beating, robbing man in wheelchair

DECATUR — A 74-year-old Decatur man is accused of knocking a victim out of his wheelchair and beating and kicking him before robbing him of money. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said R.C. Coley was battering the 59-year-old victim as he lay on the ground until a 41-year-old woman, who lived nearby, came out of her home to confront Coley, who then fled in a car.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man jailed on attempted murder charges

DECATUR — A 63-year-old Decatur man accused of trying to stab a 32-year-old woman to death is now jailed after he was found and arrested Saturday. Richard R. Madison was booked into the Macon County Jail at 8:59 p.m. on a preliminary charge of attempted murder. Detective Sgt. Steve...
DECATUR, IL

