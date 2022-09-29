Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Watch now: Changes underway at the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education
DECATUR — Jill Reedy joined the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education as assistant regional superintendent eight years ago. Reedy will finish out the remainder of Matt Snyder's term, which ends June 30. He served as regional superintendent for 16 years and retired Sept. 30. She is running for her own term unopposed on the November ballot and should begin her own term on July 1. She is the first female superintendent of the regional office in its history.
Herald & Review
Decatur council OKs capping Civic Center parking lot with solar panel-topped canopies
It’s always sunny in Decatur — at least that's the hope of city leaders who have backed what, once built, will be the city's largest solar panel installation. The Decatur City Council approved three ordinances Monday evening clearing the way for a Peoria-based company to cover most of the parking spaces in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot with canopies that are topped with solar panels.
Herald & Review
Decatur Public Schools reviewing Open Meetings Act violation ruling
DECATUR — The Decatur School District is in the process of reviewing a ruling that it violated the state's Open Meetings Act when it discussed and made decision in closed session about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. “Decatur Public Schools has received and is reviewing the...
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 3
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Decatur. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Herald & Review
Students and families reach out to agencies during a one-stop-shop
DECATUR — Christian Romero, 13, and his brother Daniel Romero, 12, brought their mother Juliette Sneed to the recent Helping Hands Resource Fair. “I just wanted to learn what you have here, all the different opportunities,” Sneed said. The family recently moved to Decatur from Mesa, Ariz. after...
Herald & Review
Puppy dies in Decatur fire
DECATUR — A family escaped injury but their puppy died Monday afternoon when fire damaged a Decatur home. A news release from the Decatur Fire Department said fire crews arrived at the house at 1255 E. Riverside Ave. at 12:18 p.m. to find “heavy fire and smoke” erupting from the windows on the east side of the residence.
Herald & Review
Check out the Central Illinois girls golfers who advanced to the Class 1A State Tournament
LINCOLN -- The Effingham girls golf team advanced to the Class 1A State Tournament with a third-place overall finish at the Lincoln Sectional on Monday. The Hearts shot 376 at Lincoln Elks Golf Course, behind first-place finisher Quincy Notre Dame (360) and second-place Mahomet-Seymour (373). Mattoon finished fourth as a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Judge will decide if Decatur man is innocent or a killer
DECATUR — A judge presiding over a bench trial is weighing the evidence to decide whether Lamar T. Williams is innocent or an enraged killer who went on a Decatur shooting spree that left a grandmother dying in front of her grandchildren. Decatur police officers kicked in the front...
Herald & Review
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Herald & Review
Bielema bests Badgers: Illinois beats Wisconsin in coach's return to Madison
MADISON — Bret Bielema entered Camp Randall to a small chorus of boos, but his team left with the last laugh. In his return to Wisconsin for the first time after leaving the Badgers in 2012, he led Illinois to its first win in Madison in 20 years. "I...
Herald & Review
Fisher flexes stout defense to thwart Braidwood Reed-Custer 5-0
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Fisher stopped Braidwood Reed-Custer to the tune of a 5-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. The first half gave Fisher a 3-0 lead over Braidwood Reed-Custer. The Bunnies' train of momentum chugged along the second-half tracks with a 2-0...
RELATED PEOPLE
Herald & Review
Baseball bat attack knocks Decatur woman's tooth out, police report
DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man is jailed after he hit a woman in the face so hard with a baseball bat it knocked one of her front teeth out. A sworn affidavit from Decatur police quotes the 29-year-old victim as saying she had been visiting the 61-year-old man at his home early Saturday when he “began acting different.”
Herald & Review
Decatur man accused of beating, robbing man in wheelchair
DECATUR — A 74-year-old Decatur man is accused of knocking a victim out of his wheelchair and beating and kicking him before robbing him of money. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said R.C. Coley was battering the 59-year-old victim as he lay on the ground until a 41-year-old woman, who lived nearby, came out of her home to confront Coley, who then fled in a car.
Herald & Review
Children arm themselves with knives during Decatur home invasion, police report
DECATUR — Children aged 13 and 12 armed themselves with knives ready to defend siblings aged 7 and 4 after a woman smashed her way into their home to attack their mother, police report. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the suspect, Sharnae L. Pearson, invaded...
Herald & Review
Decatur man jailed on attempted murder charges
DECATUR — A 63-year-old Decatur man accused of trying to stab a 32-year-old woman to death is now jailed after he was found and arrested Saturday. Richard R. Madison was booked into the Macon County Jail at 8:59 p.m. on a preliminary charge of attempted murder. Detective Sgt. Steve...
Comments / 0