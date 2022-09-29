Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend
An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River...
NBC San Diego
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
KTLA.com
Woman found dead after Lake Forest house fire
A dead woman was discovered after Orange County authorities extinguished a house fire in Lake Forest Saturday night. The Orange County Fire Authority and Lake Forest Police Services, which is provided through a contract with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, were called to a two-story home in the 21000 block of Midcrest Drive just before 10 p.m., the OCFA said on Twitter.
Coyote wanders into middle school restroom in California
Classes got off to a wild start at Mission Middle School in Riverside, California Monday morning.
foxla.com
Small earthquake strikes Yorba Linda
YORBA LINDA, Calif. - A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck Orange County overnight. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was reported at 1:24 a.m. Monday about three miles southeast of Yorba Linda with a depth of about 2 miles. Residents reported to the USGS the small temblor was felt in...
Huntington Beach police arrested a guardian after a boy was located by officers without any family, authorities said Monday. The boy was found in the area of Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue and was unable to communicate with officers. Police made a plea on social media to help find the boy’s family. Around 11 a.m., […]
Mother arrested after boy unable to communicate is found in Huntington Beach
Police say they have arrested the mother of a boy who was found alone in Huntington Beach.The boy was found in the area of Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. He is unable to communicate, police said.Kimberly Kalafatic, 46, of Huntington Beach, was arrested late Monday morning on suspicion of child endangerment, a short time after police had sought the public's help to identify the boy, according to Jessica Cuchilla of the Huntington Beach Police Department.When they found him near Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue, police circulated a photo of the boy, between 10-13 years old, stating that his identity was not known and he was "unable to communicate."By late morning, police reported that "detectives located the child's family and arrested the child's guardian."Authorities later determined that the guardian was the boy's mother, Cuchilla said."The investigation is ongoing, and the child remains safely in the custody of Orange County Social Services," police said in a statement. "Thank you to everyone who shared the post and called in tips."
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Aviation crew rescues 89-year-old man who crashes his hang glider in San Bernardino mountains
An 89-year-old man was rescued after crashing his hang glider into a mountain in San Bernardino on Oct. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Susumu Sagara, a resident of Gardena, was not injured in the incident. He arrived at Marshall Peak, in the San Bernardino mountains, to...
Black smoke billows from 2 fires burning near Long Beach
Large plumes of dark smoke billowed from two separate incidents on the same street in Wilmington and Long Beach Saturday afternoon. The first fire was reported around 3:40 p.m. at 1149 East Anaheim Street in Long Beach. The Long Beach Fire Department said the smoke was coming from a 2nd-alarm structure fire. Massive plumes of […]
vvng.com
UPDATE: 3 killed, others critically injured in crash on State Route 138 in Phelan
UPDATE 10/3 — The coroner’s office confirmed three people have died as a result of this traffic accident. The three deceased are described as a 49-year-old, a 69-year-old, and a 63-year-old. No further information related to identity is available at this time. PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California...
Woman stabbed by transient in Santa Ana
Police are searching for a transient that stabbed a woman in Santa Ana Monday.The stabbing was reported at about 5:20 a.m., and police blocked off McFadden and Main Street to search for the suspect.The woman was taken to a hospital, and she is expected to be OK.The suspect was described only as a man.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.0-magnitude quake is the second to rattle Southern California in hours
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Southern California area in the morning on Monday, Oct. 3, hours after another was reported in a neighboring county, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The quake, about 5 miles deep, hit nearly 2.5 miles from Banning in Riverside County just after 9 a.m., according to...
California woman charged with killing man over cat dispute
A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street, authorities said Wednesday.
2urbangirls.com
theavtimes.com
Passenger killed in Lancaster traffic crash ID’d
LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the passenger who died Friday evening when the pickup truck he was riding in crashed while trying to pass a car in Lancaster. He was 28-year-old Timothy Doerr of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The fatal collision happened around...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Sentenced For Stealing Power Tools And Resisting Arrest
(CNS) – A 45-year-old man who allegedly stole power tools and led deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta pleaded guilty to charges and was immediately sentenced to 24 days in county jail. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting...
Pair of hikers killed while climbing mountainside in Idyllwild
A man and woman who died while attempting to climb a rock face in Idyllwild were identified on Thursday. Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were found at around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after they died during an attempt to climb a rock face near Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout near Humber park in the San Bernardino County Forest, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department.Escobar, a Long Beach Fire Department firefighter, previously played as a tight end during parts of four seasons for the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens after graduating from San Diego State University. According to Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Escobar and Walsh were spotted by two others hiking in the area who called 911. Riverside County Fire Department crews arrived at the location at around 1:20 p.m., when they pronounced the victims dead at the scene. Authorities are unsure whether the two were novices or experienced climbers. After the two were discovered, RCSD assumed lead of the investigation in order to determine the circumstances leading up to their deaths.
1 killed in crash on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
At least one person was killed in a collision on the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana. The crash unfolded on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at State Route 55 just before 2:10 a.m. Sunday. A SigAlert was issued for the southbound lanes of State Route 55 and the carpool lane of the 5 Freeway while an investigation continues. The cause of the crash was not known.
vvng.com
Driver killed in solo-vehicle crash on El Evado Road and Maverick Place in Victorville
UPDATE 10/3 — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased man as Eddie A. Tillman, 48, a resident of Victorville. VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A single-vehicle crash in Victorville on Saturday left the sole occupant dead. It happened at about 2:44 pm, on October 1,...
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Downtown LA Stabbing Attack
Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles.
