Iranian security forces crack down on students in Mahsa Amini protest
Iranian security forces cracked down on a student protest overnight at a top Tehran university amid the wave of women-led demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, rights groups said Monday. Kurdish Iranian Amini, 22, was pronounced dead on September 16, days after the notorious morality police detained her for allegedly breaching rules forcing women to wear hijab headscarves and modest clothes.
Pope Francis appeals to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end 'spiral of violence and death,' decries nuclear war risk
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis appeals to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end 'spiral of violence and death,' decries nuclear war risk.
In rare swap, Venezuela has released 7 jailed Americans in exchange for the US freeing two relatives of President Maduro
WASHINGTON (AP) — In rare swap, Venezuela has released 7 jailed Americans in exchange for the US freeing two relatives of President Maduro.
US women take World Cup, dozens dead from Ian, Ukraine resists land grab, and more latest news today
Get caught up what's going on around the nation and world today as we greet the first day of October:. The names on the U.S. team have changed, the Americans' dominance has not. A'ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 on...
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces scored more gains in their counteroffensive across at least two fronts Monday, advancing in the very areas that Russia is trying to absorb and challenging Moscow's effort to engage fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means. In their...
Lawyers overwhelmed by requests to help Russians avoid fighting in Ukraine
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Swamped by panic-stricken requests for help to avoid being drafted, Russian lawyers say they are working flat out to offer advice to those at risk of being sent to fight in Ukraine.
Ukraine war - live: Kyiv army tears through Putin’s defences in south, advance east
Volodymyr Zelensky’s soldiers have ripped through Russian defences in Ukraine’s south and recaptured several villages along the Dnipro river on Monday, Ukrainian officials and Moscow’s leaders in the area said.This marks Kyiv’s biggest breakthrough in the south in the seven-month course of the war in Ukraine.Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops have liberated more than 450 settlements in the northeast Kharkiv region alone since their counterattack operation began in September.Heavy fighting continued in several sectors on the battle’s frontlines, he added.“Fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front. But the perspective of these hostilities remains obvious – more and...
AP News Summary at 11:46 p.m. EDT
Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have scored more gains in their counteroffensive across a broad front. The troops advanced Monday in the very areas Russia is trying to absorb. Their breakthroughs challenged Russia's effort to engage fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means, including with nuclear weapons. Ukrainian forces penetrated Moscow’s defenses in the strategic southern Kherson region, one of the four areas Russia is annexing. Ukraine’s advances have become so apparent that even Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman admitted the gains. He cited Ukraine's numerically superior tank units. Also Monday, Russia released from detention the head of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
Emmanuel Macron’s top adviser charged with conflict of interest
The top official in Emmanuel Macron’s office has been charged with a conflict of interest. The move against Alexis Kohler, who holds one of France’s most powerful jobs as Élysée secretary general, came hours after another ally of the French president, the justice minister, Éric Dupond-Moretti, was ordered to stand trial in a separate case, also over a conflict of interest.
Asked about climate summit, UK's Truss: I won't divulge discussions with King Charles
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday that King Charles's travel plans were a matter for him, and she would not discuss the content of their meetings.
Defense: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes 'did nothing illegal' on Jan. 6, government's case is 'completely wrong'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes 'did nothing illegal' on Jan. 6, government's case is 'completely wrong.'.
Gaza struggles to accommodate the living and the dead as population grows
GAZA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - In the densely populated Gaza Strip, a battle for space is pitting the living against the dead as homeless squatters settle in the area's cemeteries while authorities grapple with the growing demand for new housing.
North Korea fired a missile over Japan for the first time in five years. Here's what you need to know
North Korea fired a ballistic missile without warning over Japan on Tuesday for the first time in five years, a highly provocative and reckless act that marks a significant escalation in its weapons testing program.
Spain tourism jumps in August, still below pre-pandemic levels
MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain in August jumped 70% from the same month last year to 8.82 million but remained way below the 10.12 million tourists who came in August 2019, official statistics showed on Tuesday.
