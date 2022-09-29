ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Haunted Hayrides to Apple Cider Donuts, These Chester County Destinations Have it All for Fall

Pick from the large bounty of pumpkins at Colonial Gardens in Phoenixville.Image via Colonial Gardens.

There are plenty of ways you can welcome in the spirit of spooky season, and luckily there’s an abundance of fall activities in Chester County for you and your family, writes Michelle Reese for the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Your first stop? Pumpkinland at Colonial Gardens in Phoenixville.  

This garden center and farm has been hosting family-friendly events for the past forty years. It has a large selection of pumpkins that are priced per pound. For a combo ticket of $10, you can take a journey into Pumpkinland and Haunted Gardens to experience a wagon ride in the woods and an unlimited time in three different mazes.  

You can also take advantage of fall-festive photo ops with cutouts to pose in. To ring in Halloween, guests can enjoy haunted hayrides on the weekends. Children’s night hayrides are available for a “milder” scare. If your youngsters have Autumn birthdays, you can rent out a fully decorated party room for their special day.  

Highland Orchards in West Chester allows visitors to get their pumpkins straight from the vine.

There are thousands on display at the farm market as well that you can choose from. For just two dollars you can pick apples and pumpkins to your heart’s delight. Hayrides are five dollars for ages three and up. In addition, there’s face-painting for the kids, a free playground during the week, opportunities to meet farm animals and weekly entertainment. 

All of that activity can build up quite the appetite.

Families can nourish themselves on the vast amount of refreshments: food trucks, Amish BBQ, and wine and beer gardens for the adults. Highland Orchards is popular for its apple cider and award-winning donuts. To enjoy all the farm has to offer, reservations are required.  

Read more about fall activities in Chester County in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

