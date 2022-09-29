ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wilkesboro, NC

150 Artisans to Exhibit at the Valle Country Fair October 15, 2022

VALLE CRUCIS, NC — Over 150 exhibitors will be selling their original handmade creations at. the 44th annual Valle Country Fair coming up Saturday, October 15. The craft masters include. fourteen artisans who will be showing their work for the first time, and four craftspeople have. participated in the...
WXII 12

How to get into the fair for free

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fairis hosting a food drive on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Watch more headlines in the video above. This is the 18th year the Winston-Salem-located fair is partnering with Crisis Control Ministry to feed people in need. It will be sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners.
Taylorsville Times

House of Eggroll & Pho opens

Ribbon cutting set for Friday, October 7, at 10:30 a.m. The House of Eggroll & Pho invites the public to its grand opening on Friday, October 7, 2022. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 10:30 a.m. that day to officially welcome the restaurant to Alexander County. House of Egg Roll & Pho is located at 1200 NC Highway 90 East in Taylorsville.
WXII 12

Best of Winston breaks down bests of the Carolina Classic Fair

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair runs through Sunday, October 9. For a full list of events, ticket information and more, visitcarolinaclassicfair.com. WATCH: WXII's Jackie Pascale also got to check out Peachey Bakery Company's famous donuts, trying them fresh out of the fryer live on TV.
WXII 12

Triad woman helping Ian victims

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Pamela Vansickle moved to Winston-Salem from Cape Coral, Florida last year. She still has friends and family in Florida, so when she heard about how Hurricane Ian had affected them, she decided to step up. "It's the least I can do as a human being," Vansickle...
WXII 12

Carolina Classic Fair delays opening due to severe weather

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair has announced that it will be postponing it's 2022 opening due to severe weather. The fair will now open Saturday at 9 a.m. "After consulting with local meteorologists, the National Weather Service, and Forsyth County Emergency Management, the Carolina Classic Fair will delay its opening until Saturday," according to a news release.
WXII 12

Ian relief: Firehouse Subs fundraises for Ian victims

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firehouse Subs is raising money to help victims of Hurricane Ian across the southeast. Customers can donate at their local restaurant. This comes after the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross. "I hope it will help them with food and...
WBTV

Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home

First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
WXII 12

Motorcyclist killed in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in Lexington Sunday in a crash as police were trying to pull over the driver. Police said the motorcyclist was speeding on South Main Street and failed to stop for a red light, and that’s when police tried to pull over the driver.
forsythwoman.com

Haunted Carolina Places to Visit

North Carolina is a state rich in history, with countless fascinating stories that go back to colonial times. However, not all the stories end happily. Numerous anecdotes end with mystery and some with murder. Many haunted locations are within driving distance from Winston-Salem. With fall season in full swing, and Halloween right around the corner, plan a trip to view one or all of these terrifying yet enthralling sites. Let’s learn about a few of the most haunted North Carolina locations and begin planning a spooktacular trip today!
wataugaonline.com

Wind Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022

NCZ001>006-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-043>047-058-059- WVZ042>044-507-508-301600- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania- Campbell-Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte-Mercer-Summers- Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Danbury,. Eden, Yanceyville, Boone, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle,...
