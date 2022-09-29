Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair talks attractions, food to enjoy this year
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Despite the delayed start and rainy first weekend, Carolina Classic leaders expect crowds to make up for lost time in the remaining days of the fair. You can find more information on parking, events, buying tickets and more at carolinaclassicfair.com.
'Likely a total loss', tree strikes Lexington family's home in Friday's storm
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The lives of the Hucks' family changed Friday. "This was our family home," said Annie Hucks. "My children, you know, took their first steps here, you know had their first birthdays here, you know, it's a lot." This home is where the Hucks' family planted their...
VIDEO: Storm winds cause electric sparks to fly on the street in Walkertown
WALKERTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad continues to deal with the impacts of Ian as the storm passed through the region throughout Friday evening and Saturday morning. There’s been numerous reports of trees being knocked down and power outages throughout the Triad. However, this footage submitted by FOX8 viewer Heather Smith may be some […]
wataugaonline.com
150 Artisans to Exhibit at the Valle Country Fair October 15, 2022
VALLE CRUCIS, NC — Over 150 exhibitors will be selling their original handmade creations at. the 44th annual Valle Country Fair coming up Saturday, October 15. The craft masters include. fourteen artisans who will be showing their work for the first time, and four craftspeople have. participated in the...
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North Carolina
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of North Carolina's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
WXII 12
How to get into the fair for free
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fairis hosting a food drive on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Watch more headlines in the video above. This is the 18th year the Winston-Salem-located fair is partnering with Crisis Control Ministry to feed people in need. It will be sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Bridge where Hickory man died Friday washed out in 2013. Barricade had blown into the creek.
Phillip John Paxson should still be alive, says the friend who found the man's Jeep overturned in a Hickory creek on Saturday. Paxson, 47, was dead inside the vehicle, which ran off of a collapsed bridge on 24th Street Place Northeast, in the northern part of the city, around 11 p.m. Friday, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Taylorsville Times
House of Eggroll & Pho opens
Ribbon cutting set for Friday, October 7, at 10:30 a.m. The House of Eggroll & Pho invites the public to its grand opening on Friday, October 7, 2022. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 10:30 a.m. that day to officially welcome the restaurant to Alexander County. House of Egg Roll & Pho is located at 1200 NC Highway 90 East in Taylorsville.
'No one took responsibility to get that bridge fixed' | Man found dead in Jeep that crashed into Catawba County creek, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A community is mourning the death of a father after he drove off a 'private road' in Catawba County. It's a roadway people who live in the area called dangerous and have complained about for years for it to be fixed. A man was found...
WXII 12
Best of Winston breaks down bests of the Carolina Classic Fair
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair runs through Sunday, October 9. For a full list of events, ticket information and more, visitcarolinaclassicfair.com. WATCH: WXII's Jackie Pascale also got to check out Peachey Bakery Company's famous donuts, trying them fresh out of the fryer live on TV.
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in America
Outside view of The Glass Treehouse in North CarolinaAirbnb. When Airbnb released its 2022 list of the most wait-listed properties in the country, it came as no surprise that the Glass Treehouse in Banner Elk, North Carolina ranked number one.
WXII 12
Triad woman helping Ian victims
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Pamela Vansickle moved to Winston-Salem from Cape Coral, Florida last year. She still has friends and family in Florida, so when she heard about how Hurricane Ian had affected them, she decided to step up. "It's the least I can do as a human being," Vansickle...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Firewire Report: First responders were prepared for remnants of Hurricane Ian
This week first responders all over Iredell County prepared for the remnants of Hurricane Ian to hit Iredell County. The forecast from local meteorologists and the National Weather Service painted a picture of high winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain in excess of 4 inches. Living in...
‘This is not Charlotte’: Neighbors weigh in on more changes proposed for Birkdale
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors weighed in Monday on proposed plans for new development to Birkdale Village in Huntersville. Birkdale, located off Sam Furr Road and Interstate 77, is a development with restaurants, stores, a movie theater and apartments in one of Huntersville’s busiest areas. Earlier this year, the...
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair delays opening due to severe weather
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair has announced that it will be postponing it's 2022 opening due to severe weather. The fair will now open Saturday at 9 a.m. "After consulting with local meteorologists, the National Weather Service, and Forsyth County Emergency Management, the Carolina Classic Fair will delay its opening until Saturday," according to a news release.
WXII 12
Ian relief: Firehouse Subs fundraises for Ian victims
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firehouse Subs is raising money to help victims of Hurricane Ian across the southeast. Customers can donate at their local restaurant. This comes after the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross. "I hope it will help them with food and...
WBTV
Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home
First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
WXII 12
Motorcyclist killed in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in Lexington Sunday in a crash as police were trying to pull over the driver. Police said the motorcyclist was speeding on South Main Street and failed to stop for a red light, and that’s when police tried to pull over the driver.
forsythwoman.com
Haunted Carolina Places to Visit
North Carolina is a state rich in history, with countless fascinating stories that go back to colonial times. However, not all the stories end happily. Numerous anecdotes end with mystery and some with murder. Many haunted locations are within driving distance from Winston-Salem. With fall season in full swing, and Halloween right around the corner, plan a trip to view one or all of these terrifying yet enthralling sites. Let’s learn about a few of the most haunted North Carolina locations and begin planning a spooktacular trip today!
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022
NCZ001>006-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-043>047-058-059- WVZ042>044-507-508-301600- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania- Campbell-Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte-Mercer-Summers- Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Danbury,. Eden, Yanceyville, Boone, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle,...
