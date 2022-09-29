ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

AAP issues new guidance for head lice in schools

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09HMfl_0iFeD0c000

(NEXSTAR) – Of the many illnesses, accidents and other classroom mishaps parents dread, a lice infestation is high on the list.

New guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) issued Monday lists a number of treatment options and reiterates its stance that forcing a child with lice to stay home may do more harm than good.

The full clinical report, “ Head Lice ,” points out that, while it may cause discomfort, head lice don’t spread disease and are not a sign of poor hygiene — but highlighting a case by sending the child into quarantine may cause “significant stigma and psychological stress.”

“Head lice are an unpleasant part of the human experience, but they can be successfully managed and are no reason for a child to miss school,” said Dawn Nolt, MD, MPH, FAAP, lead author of the report. “The AAP encourages pediatricians to serve as an educational resource for families, school districts and communities so that head lice may be treated and managed without stigma.”

IRS failed to send child tax credit to millions: audit

The AAP says that in-school screening programs are costly and haven’t been shown to reduce cases of head lice in children. Instead, schools should be offering educational programs for families “to help increase understanding and management of head lice in the community,” according to the AAP.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that students diagnosed with live head lice not be dismissed from school early and should return the following day after starting treatment to kill the lice.

Some schools have instituted a “no-nit” policy, referring to the egg of a louse or the empty shell casing, but both the AAP and the National Association of School Nurses (NASN) suggest discontinuing the practice. Nits very often don’t translate to crawling lice, and keeping a child out of school can be a burden for both the child and the parents. A 2006 study found that 4-8 million children were treated unnecessarily for lice and kept out of school annually, forcing parents to miss millions of work days, resulting in an estimated $4-8 billion loss to the U.S. economy .

What are lice and how can I avoid them?

Lice are about the size of a sesame seed and are grayish-white in color, according to the AAP.

The tiny pests can’t jump or hop like fleas and can only crawl, so in most cases there has to be head-to-head contact for lice to spread.

It’s possible for lice transmission to happen indirectly via combs, brushes, hats, sports helmets and other items, but that is much less likely, the AAP says. They are also specific to humans, so you don’t have to worry about getting lice from your dog or cat.

Biden admin starts student loan forgiveness process: Here’s what we know

While lice will die in about a day or less without feeding on a human, they can survive under water for several hours and are unaffected by chlorine levels in swimming pools.

The AAP suggests using a fine-tooth louse comb to check for the parasites or any nits. Nits found more than 1 centimeter away from the warmth of the scalp likely won’t ever turn into a crawling louse.

As part of Monday’s report, the AAP offered a variety of treatment options in the case of a confirmed lice infestation, ranging from manual removal and home remedies to topical medication.

Parents are encouraged to call their pediatrician to ensure a proper diagnosis and decide on a treatment plan. For more information on lice and treatment options, see the AAP’s Healthy Children page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cold Case: Lottie Flowers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Feb. 23, 2002, deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home at 730 Newport Ave in response to a medical assist call.  There, they found 71-year-old Lottie Flowers in the living room, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police say Flowers was baking for an event at her […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two people killed in Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect dead following home invasion in Illinois

ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office responded to a reported home invasion on Saturday evening. Upon their arrival on scene at the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave., deputies spoke with the allegedvictim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage. Deputies attempted to secure the scene awaiting additional […]
ONARGA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Lice#Aap#Linus K12#Diseases#General Health#Mph#Faap
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Sycamore woman arrested for domestic battery

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Sycamore woman was arrested on Sunday for domestic battery. DeKalb County Deputies were called to 28944 Five Points Rd. around 3:27 a.m. for a reported domestic battery, according to the department. They met with victim, who had a visible black eye and scratches around his neck. He said 24-year-old Kelsey […]
SYCAMORE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford 18-year-old dies after car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old from Rockford died Saturday from injuries sustained in a car crash back in September, according to the Winnebago County Coroner. Oswaldo Leon-Victoria, 18, was driving his car southbound on N. Winnebago Street around 1:36 p.m. on September 5, according to the coroner. He entered the intersection at W. Jefferson […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
IRS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dixon man charged with arson

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — John Sandusky, 42, has been arrested on charges that he started a fire at a house on Madison Avenue on Thursday, September 29th. According to the Dixon Police Department, officials responded to a house fire in the 400 block and were able to put the fire out. Police said evidence led […]
DIXON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Beloit 4-year-old killed by car

UPDATE: The 4-year-old has passed away from their injuries. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 4-year-old was hit by a car in Beloit Saturday morning, according to police. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at a sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department. The child was taken to a […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dixon school shooter sentence hearing Tuesday

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Dixon High School shooter is expected to receive his sentence on Tuesday. Matthew Milby took a plea deal earlier this year for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm in a School and at a Police Officer. The incident happened in 2018 with School Resource Officer Mark Dallas stopping Milby. A judge […]
DIXON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Coroner: Three dead in Illinois crash

INDIANOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunday’s two vehicle accident claimed three lives. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden stated the accident happened on Catlin-Indianola Road in Indianola. Victims include 52-year-old Lee J. Hall, 46-year-old Felisha J. Hall, and their daughter, 18-year-old Madison G. Hall, all of Oxford, Indiana. Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s […]
INDIANOLA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford residents left without a home after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people from Rockford are without a home after theirs went up in flames. The Rockford Fire Department was called to 804 Emerson Drive at 10:52 a.m. Sunday for reports of a house fire, according to the department. Units found heavy smoke and visible fire from the rear of the structure. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

This Illinois city has welcomed 1,856 migrants

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Chicago reported that it has now welcomed over 1,800 asylum seekers who arrived on buses from the Texas border. Illinois state officials, along with Cook County government and non-profit partners, said that it is a duty to provide the migrants food, shelter and clothing as they try to […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy