ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti County, MN

Driver hits deer, car erupts in flames

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NrxUc_0iFeCx3d00

(NEXSTAR) – A motorist in Minnesota is thanking the officers, state troopers, firefighters and fellow drivers who came to her aid after her car erupted in flames following a collision with a deer.

The accident took place Wednesday morning along Hwy. 47 in Isanti County, according to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was able to leave the vehicle, a Dodge Journey, and retrieve her dog before the fire started.

“A big thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that stopped to help,” the driver wrote on Facebook, after identifying herself in the comments section of a post shared by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office.

Whoa! Michigan deer seen jumping over car on police dashcam

The woman said a “kind” fellow driver also helped remove her belongings from the car (before it caught fire), and added that one of the responding officers allowed her dog, Paisley, to sit in the squad car.

Photos from the scene of the accident show the car completely engulfed in flames in the middle of the highway. Police vehicles can also be seen blocking the road while a firefighter with the Diablo Fire Department battles the blaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyT49_0iFeCx3d00
A firefighter from the Diablo Fire Department, in Isanti County, Minnesota, douses a fire that started after a motorist struck a deer. (Isanti County Sheriff’s Office)

Despite the scary scene, neither the driver nor her dog were injured. The deer, however, “did not survive,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
HERMANTOWN, MN
fox9.com

Hogs take over exit ramp to I-94 after crash in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hogs have taken over an exit ramp along I-494 leading to I-94 in Woodbury, Minnesota on Sunday, causing minor traffic disruption. Troopers are investigating the crash Sunday evening on the exit ramp from 494 southbound to I-94 east. According to Minnesota State Patrol, a semi was hauling livestock on the east metro interchange when it rolled over on the exit ramp.
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hog wild: Pigs spotted off I-94 after semi carrying livestock rolls over

WOODBURY, Minn. -- You might have seen a strange sight if you were driving near the Interstate 94, Interstate 494 and Interstate 694 interchange Sunday evening. And no, it wasn't a pig-ment of your imagination.A group of pigs was spotted near the intersection after a semi carrying the livestock rolled over around 6 p.m. No one was injured as a result of the crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says they are working to safely transport the livestock from the highway and for drivers to expect traffic delays.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
WOODBURY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Isanti County, MN
Accidents
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
County
Isanti County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Isanti County, MN
Crime & Safety
WJON

Three People Killed When Plane Crashes Into House in Northern MN

HERMANTOWN (WJON News) -- Three people were killed when the airplane they were riding in crashed into a house late Saturday night. The Hermantown police department says All three individuals in the Cessna 172 died in the airplane crash. Two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul – all in their early 30s – have been confirmed deceased as a result of the accident. Identification of the individuals will be released after notification of their families.
HERMANTOWN, MN
Bring Me The News

Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery

Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Accident
Bring Me The News

2 Park Nicollet employees convicted of embezzling $500,000

Two employees of a Park Nicollet Health Services CPAP clinic have been convicted of embezzling more than $500,000 from their employer. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger announced Monday that Gregory Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were found last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

One killed in Brooklyn Park, two in custody

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead, and two people are in custody following a shooting in Brooklyn Park Wednesday night. Brooklyn Park Police say they responded to a call of shots fired around 11:32 p.m. at a home on the 7800 block of Tessman Drive. Officers arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Minnesota

Carjacking victim tells story of saving daughter at gunpoint: "He was going to have to shoot me"

BLAINE, Minn. -- Saturdays are already known as "Daddy-Daughter Time," but this last weekend was both tragic and heartwarming all at the same time for Randall Wyatt and Starsha Jackson."I love my daughter, and I learned how much I love her," Wyatt told WCCO in an exclusive interview. "I was just a dad with my daughter in trouble. I would like to think that any dad who saw his daughter being held by somebody would've tried even if they didn't succeed."Wyatt and his daughter had just finished shopping at a Blaine supermarket on Saturday afternoon when an armed man in...
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Blaine PD: Carjacking suspect shot at a father who was trying to protect daughter

BLAINE, Minn. -- Blaine police are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed carjacking suspect.According to police, the armed carjacking was reported Saturday at the Cub Foods at Northtown Mall. Police say the carjacking suspect shot at a 60-year-old man who was trying to protect his adult daughter from the suspect. Further details on the incident are limited. Police released surveillance video showing the suspect, who is described as 6-feet-tall, about 200 pounds, wearing a Runtz hooded sweatshirt and red shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. A reward of $1,000 is possible if the tip leads to the arrest of the suspect. 
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bus shelter drug use sparking concerns in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – It's hard to ignore what's going on inside bus shelters near West Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue North. On display, for all to see, appears to be the illegal smoking of drugs, and the aftermath of users feeling the effects of the drugs.Ryan Timlin is president of ATU Local 1005, the union which represents Metro Transit drivers."It's a serious problem in the shelters ... it's really bad for the community and the neighborhoods and the ridership, but it's even worse because it's spilling into the buses and the trains," Timlin said.RELATED: DPS cracking down on Metro Transit safety...
25newsnow.com

Bloomington family mourns loved one after fatal accident

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Traffic investigators are working two separate fatal pedestrian accidents in the Twin Cities this week alone. One family is mourning the loss of their daughter, hoping to see change after the incident. 29-year-old Yesenia Navarrete was killed Downtown Bloomington near, ‘Six Strings Club’ late Saturday...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
bulletin-news.com

Boy, 1, dies after deputies respond to report of possible overdose in Little Canada

Deputies arrested the mother of a 1-year-old kid who died in Little Canada and issued a warrant for the boy’s father. According to Steve Linders, a spokesperson for the Ramsey County sheriff’s office, officers were called to an apartment in the 200 block of County Road B2 at around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday due to a complaint of a youngster who may have overdosed on drugs.
LITTLE CANADA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis resident living near gang warzone installs bulletproof bed headboard: "I sleep very calmly"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Finding a safe space when gunfire erupts. That's the reality for some people living on Minneapolis' north side. One woman has taken what some might think a pretty extreme measure, but it's what she did to feel safe as she lays her head to sleep at night."In the last couple of week's I've had gunfire 500 feet from my house," Juliee Oden said.Oden's north-side home sits in the middle of the war zone where the battle between two gangs -- the Hi's and the Low's -- is raging."I started counting gun shots in rhythm, so I would always...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

U of M scientists uncover potential meteor crash site in Inver Grove Heights

MINNEAPOLIS -- As NASA tries to re-route an asteroid, scientists at the University of Minnesota have made a mind-blowing discovery.Geologists believe a massive meteor crashed into what is now Inver Grove Heights about 500 million years ago.It was supposed to be a typical geologic remapping of Dakota County, but instead, scientists at the Minnesota Geological Survey unearthed something out of this world.Geologist Julia Steenberg believes they found the site of a meteor crash. The crater under Inver Grove Heights spans about 2.5 miles wide and dates back 490 million years.You can't see traces of it above ground. But if you've driven...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy