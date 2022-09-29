ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Fire breaks out at Springfield landfill

By Bradley Zimmerman
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were dispatched to a landfill on Wednesday to extinguish a fire that started amidst the garbage.

The fire happened at Republic Services’ landfill at 2565 Sandhill Road. Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters found an area of garbage approximately 100 by 100 feet on fire.

The Battalion Chief on scene was advised by employees to extinguish the fire by using bulldozers to pour dirt on it. This method worked and the fire was covered up and extinguished.

There was no property damage and no injuries.

wmay.com

Landfill Fire Breaks Out; No Damage Or Injuries Reported

There was no significant damage and no injuries from a fire this week at the Republic Services landfill on Sandhill Road in Springfield. The fire broke out in a section of the landfill measuring roughly 100 feet by 100 feet. No structures were involved or exposed. Landfill crews used bulldozers to cover the burning trash with dirt in order to extinguish the flames.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
