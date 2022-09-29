Fire breaks out at Springfield landfill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were dispatched to a landfill on Wednesday to extinguish a fire that started amidst the garbage.

The fire happened at Republic Services’ landfill at 2565 Sandhill Road. Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters found an area of garbage approximately 100 by 100 feet on fire.

The Battalion Chief on scene was advised by employees to extinguish the fire by using bulldozers to pour dirt on it. This method worked and the fire was covered up and extinguished.

There was no property damage and no injuries.

