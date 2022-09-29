ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti County, MN

Car erupts in flames after driver hits deer on Minnesota highway

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MU2vA_0iFeCfPn00

(NEXSTAR) – A motorist in Minnesota is thanking the officers, state troopers, firefighters and fellow drivers who came to her aid after her car erupted in flames following a collision with a deer.

The accident took place Wednesday morning along Hwy. 47 in Isanti County, according to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was able to leave the vehicle, a Dodge Journey, and retrieve her dog before the fire started.

“A big thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that stopped to help,” the driver wrote on Facebook, after identifying herself in the comments section of a post shared by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office.

Whoa! Michigan deer seen jumping over car on police dashcam

The woman said a “kind” fellow driver also helped remove her belongings from the car (before it caught fire), and added that one of the responding officers allowed her dog, Paisley, to sit in the squad car.

Photos from the scene of the accident show the car completely engulfed in flames in the middle of the highway. Police vehicles can also be seen blocking the road while a firefighter with the Diablo Fire Department battles the blaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyT49_0iFeCfPn00
A firefighter from the Diablo Fire Department, in Isanti County, Minnesota, douses a fire that started after a motorist struck a deer. (Isanti County Sheriff’s Office)

Despite the scary scene, neither the driver nor her dog were injured. The deer, however, “did not survive,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Can you spot a flood-damaged car?

Consumer Reports warns flood-damaged cars regularly end up back on the roads after a few repairs. With the used car market so hot, many damaged vehicles from Hurricane Ian could end up back in circulation.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Isanti County, MN
Accidents
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
County
Isanti County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Isanti County, MN
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County

Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a missing teen. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 16-year-old Tristian Stewart. Officals say Stewart is/has:, 5’6 150 lbs brown hair brown eyes Stewart was allegedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that has a white stripe on September 29 in Smithfield, […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Accident
WTRF- 7News

Ohio boy has safety mandate named in his honor after dying at Outer Banks

New safety mandates for elevators inside North Carolina beach and vacation cottages took effect on Saturday along with all or portions of another dozen or so enacted state laws. Other laws approved this year and starting in October address sexual assault kits, magistrates and some sales tax exemptions. The elevator law is named in memory of […]
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WDTN

Fake school shooting calls in Ohio could be connected, ex-FBI agent says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A retired expert from the Federal Bureau of Investigation thinks fake active shooter calls spanning 12 different Ohio schools could be coming from the same source. NBC4 obtained audio from four of the Sept. 23 phone calls, which had police responding to nonexistent active shooters across Ohio. The caller, or callers, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
AKRON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy