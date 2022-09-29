Goodbye, Morgan Street Brewery; Laclede’s Landing property to be renovated

ST. LOUIS – Do you know of any restaurant tenants that are looking for a place? Morgan Street Brewery, a well-known business in the Laclede’s Landing area, is looking to repurpose under new ownership.

Caleb Anthonis, an associate with Manor Real Estate, says that they are looking for established regional and local owners. But the estate is open to working with a new concept as well.

Victor Mattison is the new owner of Morgan Street Brewery. Mattison plans to revamp the building into six different apartments.

Anthonis says that Mattison also plans on putting in a cafe, more commercial space, and, of course, a restaurant or brewery. It would be a $1.9 million investment, according to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch report .

The historic style of the building will stay while owners update the spaces to fit the future tenants’ needs. When finished, the apartments on the upper floors will all be brand new, loft-style units with views of St. Louis Arch.

