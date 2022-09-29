ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd NEVER featured on Erling Haaland’s list of potential clubs to join, reveals Man City star’s dad Alfie

By Cliff Hayes
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Xvto_0iFeCXIr00

ERLING HAALAND snubbed any move to Manchester United because they never featured on his own table of clubs to join.

Haaland completed his £51.4million move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City in the summer after Pep Guardiola’s Prem champs topped the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEoIN_0iFeCXIr00
Manchester City star Haaland, in action against Wolves, never considered joing Man Utd Credit: Getty

United’s previous boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had chased the Norwegian striker.

But in a new Scandinavian documentary, Haaland’s father Alfie reveals how they devised a points system to rank potential clubs to sign for.

Seven clubs were in the running but United were not one of them - despite being champions of England a record 20 times.

In Haaland - The Big Decision, Alfie says: “On our list, City is the best team.

Bayern Munich is No.2. We have Real Madrid as No.3, Paris Saint-Germain No.4.

“We also have some English teams other than City who are quite good.

Liverpool and Chelsea. Also, there is Barcelona. They are sort of in the same row.”

SunSport revealed last December how Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola had told United: You’re not big enough for my star.

Raiola claimed there were only four “big clubs” his player could join - and United were NOT on that list.

In the documentary, Haaland also hailed City boss Guardiola as “the best manager in the world.”

The forward, 22, says: “I have never transferred to a club because of the manager.

“But it is a big plus with Guardiola at City, as he is the best manager in the world.”

And Haaland will be determined to impress his manager once again in the huge Manchester derby this weekend against United.

Comments / 0

