ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Monster Truck Madness, Lodi Comic Con: 6 fun things to do in Stockton, San Joaquin County

By Angelaydet Rocha, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SWTCi_0iFeCEmI00

Monster Truck Madness

Monster Truck Madness brings “ground-pounding” and “earth-shattering excitement” to Stockton this weekend.

Some trucks that will be at the event include California Kid, Misfit and the Megasaurus Car Eating Dinosaur.

The Pit Party will begin at 4:30 p.m. meet the drivers, take photos and get close to the trucks. The show will start at 7 p.m. and Monster Truck Rides for $10 will happen during the Pit Party, intermission and at the end of the show.

Where: San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, 1658 S. Airport Way, Stockton

Admission: $20 General Admission ($15 Friday only, online purchase by 4 p.m.), $15 Children 10 years of age and younger ($10 Friday only, online purchase by 4 p.m.) Free Children 2 years of age and under, $10 Parking fee

Information:https://www.eventbrite.com/o/noceti-group-inc-28264037955

Astronomy in the Park at Oak Grove Regional Park

Want to see the stars through the lens of a telescope? You can at Oak Grove Regional Park on Saturday, Oct. 1. If the skies are clear, volunteers from the Stockton Astronomical Society will be setting up telescopes for the public to see the wonders of the night sky.

This month you will be able to see: the moon, Jupiter, Saturn and M13 (star cluster in Hercules), and at about 8 p.m. the Deep Sky Object M27 (The Dumbbell Nebula) will be visible.

When: 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Oak Grove Regional Park, 4520 W. Eight Mile Road., Stockton

Admission: Event is free, county charges $6 for parking

Information: stocktonastro.org or (209) 471-1674

Manteca Pumpkin Fair

The Manteca Pumpkin Fair is presented by the Manteca Sunrise Kiwanis. A two-day event full of fun for everyone. There will be a pie-eating contest, a corn hole tournament, a kid's zone, food and a beer garden.

More than 150 booths and a haunted house will also be part of the event.

On Saturday, there will be a tractor show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a car show.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2

Where: Downtown Manteca, Yosemite Avenue, Manteca

Admission: Free

Information: http://mantecapumpkinfair.org/

Native C.O.R.E-Three Rivers Pow Wow

Native C.O.R.E., a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its first-ever Pow Wow at the University of the Pacific on Saturday.

The gourd is at 11 a.m. and the grand entry is at 12 p.m.

When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: University of the Pacific, 901 Presidents Dr., Stockton

Admission: Free

Information:https://www.visitstockton.org/events/native-c-o-r-e-three-rivers-pow-wow/

Lodi Comic Con

Lodi Comic Con is back this fall with another pop culture event. The “biggest event ever” with more than 200 booths with comics, video games and more.

Some of the special guests include Tony Moran, the face of Michael Myers in Halloween, Lisa Loring, from the Addams Family and Edan Gross, who voiced Chucky in "Child’s Play."

A portion of the proceeds benefits local charities.

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2

Where: Lodi Grape Festival Grounds, 413 E Lockeford St., Lodi

Admission: $10 at door, $5 presale

Information: http://lodicomiccon.com/

Live music at Windmill Cove

By land or by boat, live music can be enjoyed this weekend at Windmill Cove. On Sunday starting at 3 p.m. performing are Dough Petty and the Chartbreakers, a tribute to Tom Petty.

When: 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2

Where: Windmill Cove, 7600 Windmill Cove Road, Stockton

Admission: Free

Information: facebook.com/windmillcovebar

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers community news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at arocha@recordnet.com or on Twitter @AngelaydetRocha. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

'He was everyone's father': Hundreds gather in Sacramento to honor the late Bishop Alphonse Gallegos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of people gathered in south Sacramento on Sunday night to honor a religious icon more than three decades after his passing. Sacramento's lowrider and Hispanic communities came together to remember Bishop Alphonse Gallegos. He served as Sacramento's auxiliary bishop from 1981 to 1991 – and he touched so many lives during that time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
visitlodi.com

Lodi Comic Con at the Grape Festival Fair Grounds

Lodi Comic Con, presented by Utility Telecom, returns for its eighth event at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds in Lodi, CA, on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The one-day pop culture convention will run from 11am-5pm. Ticket prices for the one-day event are $10 at the gate and $6 via pre-sale...
LODI, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lodi, CA
Stockton, CA
Cars
Lodi, CA
Government
County
San Joaquin County, CA
Lodi, CA
Cars
City
Manteca, CA
Local
California Government
San Joaquin County, CA
Government
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Government
Local
California Cars
modestogov.com

Mural Festival Brings Even More Life To Downtown Modesto

The Downtown Modesto Partnership will celebrate the season finale of their downtown street festival, DoMo First Fridays, with DoMo Walls on October 7, 2022 bringing 4 new murals to Downtown Modesto. The community is invited to enjoy Downtown Modesto and its cultural and entertainment offerings as five artists work to...
MODESTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Smoke seen rising off I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Smoke was seen rising in East Oakland along Suter Street and Star Avenue late Monday morning. The fire, burning before noon, is near where at least three other fires have burned, or been set, since late last month in the same Allendale, lower Laurel, neighborhood. On Sept....
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Loring
FOX40

Brother of one of the men killed in Stockton speaks out

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Larry Lopez says you could learn a lot about his brother Laurence Lorenzo Lopez through his music. “His lyrics, they’re talking about the streets and how dangerous it is to live here in Stockton,” Larry Lopez said. “He was a person who was against guns, so it was really weird that […]
STOCKTON, CA
ModestoView

InterView – Brad Hawn

Brad Hawn, mild mannered engineer and architect by day, community organizer by night. Brad is a truly multi-faceted individual. Over the last few decades, he has been a Modesto City Council member, artist, gallery co-owner, property manager, active leader in his church, candidate for Modesto Mayor, advocate for homeless solutions, past President of Modesto Rotary Club, creator of the Modesto Art & Wine festival in the 2000s and maybe the most important, a leader in helping create the Modesto Neighborhoods Incorporated, a non-profit that is linking together the people in our various neighborhoods to work toward at better Modesto, giving a direct voice to the citizen in each region. Brad and his wife Nancy are truly making a positive mark in our community, truly living the life of community service and making things better all of our families. Brad is a lifelong Modestan, I have worked with Brad on many of these projects and know how committed he is to making a difference and currently he is helping us build the Graffiti USA Museum. During the pandemic, Brad has personally built some of the parklets along J Street. Let’s meet Brad Hawn.
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Truck Crash Reported on West Grayson Road in Merced County

Officials in Merced County reported a recent fatal crash involving a big rig and a Dodge Ram pickup truck on West Grayson Road. The incident was described as a head-on collision that occurred near Shiloh Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Crash on...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Volunteers#Monster Truck Madness#Comic Con#Cove#The Pit Party
rosevilletoday.com

Thunder Valley Casino Concert Series at The Venue

Opening Night Shows at “The Venue” announced for 2023. Lincoln, Calif. – Thunder Valley Casino Resort outdoor concerts has announced it’s initial 2023 shows scheduled for The Venue with the Eagles kicking it off on opening night, February 17th. The following two nights will see performances from Bruno Mars and Santana.
LINCOLN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man dead after south Sacramento shooting on Elder Creek Road

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation has lanes blocked on a major south Sacramento intersection early Monday morning. The scene is on Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, police say one victim - an unidentified man - was found and soon pronounced dead by medics. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation by homicide detectives.No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. Drivers heading through the area should detour around the scene. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Teen hurt in Sacramento shooting Sunday

A Sunday morning shooting left a teenager hurt, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers received reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Waterwheel Drive, near The Vue Apartment Homes. At the scene, officers said they found a 16-year-old boy.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Halloween
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, CA

Known as one of the best places to raise a family in California, Lincoln is one of the fastest-growing cities in the area. Whether you’re new to the area and looking for local dives to get a bite to eat with your family or you’re just passing through, don’t miss the best restaurants in Lincoln, CA.
LINCOLN, CA
macaronikid.com

Halloween Haunts Worth the Drive

Here are some great spooky places to check out! If you know of others, drop me a line! I also need some for the local area (Roseville, Rocklin Lincoln). Buena Vista Lights on Bueno Vista Ave in Fair Oaks.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy