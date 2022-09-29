ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Clinic#The Va Clinic#Police Public Information
montanarightnow.com

Police presence at Cooper St. and Russell St. for crash in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - There is a police presence in the area of Cooper St. and Russell St. for a crash Thursday. First responders were called out just before 11:00 am and a single occupant injury is reported in the accident. Not much has been reported about the incident at this...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Vehicular Homicide Trial Ends

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 19 criminal complaints this week, which is three more than last week and higher than the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her weekly report. “Six of those were crimes against...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Sheriff’s Office Investigates Clinton Homicide

Missoula, MT (KGVO - AM News) - On September 28, 2022, at approximately 10:37 a.m., the Missoula County Sheriff's Office announced that an 88-year-old woman had passed away. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provided the following statement. "Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of an assault in the...
CLINTON, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KSEN AM 1150

City of Missoula Explains Crisis Intervention Levy

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Friday's Talk Back program, we hosted Rikki Henderson, Housing Programs Manager for the City of Missoula to share information about the $5.5 million Crisis Intervention Levy that will appear on the November general election ballot. Henderson described the purpose of the levy to our...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Election Center Forced to Hire More Employees

The Montana Supreme Court’s decision to allow same-day voter registration has caused the Missoula Election Center to issue a call for more employees on Election Day. KGVO News spoke to Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman who provided these details. Same Day Voter Registration is on, For Now. “We'll...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Big Country News

Crash Near Lolo Pass reduces Highway 12 to one lane

LOLO - A crash occurred Friday night on Highway 12 between Pete King Creek Road and Bald Mountain at mile marker 107 (31 miles east of the Kooskia area). The roadway has been reduced to one lane at this time. The Idaho Department of Transportation is warning drivers to drive...
LOLO, MT
yourbigsky.com

Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana

The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Ronan Chamber of Commerce announces Trail of Bales winners

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ronan Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the winners of this year's Trail of Bales. Congratulations to the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship on getting top prize for your "Jaws" bale! The team earned the right to the first place trophy. Second place was a tie...
RONAN, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy