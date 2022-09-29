Read full article on original website
Missoula police looking to speak to people impacted by unsafe driver in area of Kemp St. and Catlin St.
MISSOULA, Mont. - If you were impacted by unsafe driving of an individual in the area of Kemp St. and Catlin St. on Oct. 1, the Missoula Police Department wants to speak with you. Around 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm, an unsafe driver was in Kemp St. and Caitlin St....
One person arrested in police investigation in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - A police investigation is closing off Broadway between Ryman and Higgins in Missoula Friday. The City of Missoula Police Department said via Facebook there is no threat to the public. MPD will release more information as it becomes available.
Man arrested, accused of chasing person with machete in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — A man was arrested on Friday after being accused of chasing a person in downtown Missoula with a machete. The Missoula Police Department responded to multiple calls about a disturbance involving a weapon near the intersection of West Broadway and Ryman Street just after 11:30 a.m.
Missoula police respond to VA clinic on Broadwater Ave. for weapon threat
MISSOULA, Mont. - First responders are on scene of an active situation on W. Broadway. The Missoula Police Department says a perimeter is set and the situation is active and evolving in the 3800 block of W. Broadway. People are asked to stay away from the area. We will provide...
Missoula Police Department provides update on VA clinic incident
The Missoula Police Department is releasing additional information about an incident that drew a large law enforcement presence to the Missoula VA clinic on Thursday.
Man in custody following incident at Missoula VA clinic
One person is in police custody after what police are calling a disturbance and a threat of a weapon.
UPDATE: Missoula PD reports 1 in custody at Missoula VA clinic
Missoula law enforcement is on the scene of “an active and evolving situation” at the VA clinic in Missoula.
Details emerge in arrest of man involved in downtown Missoula incident
Authorities are releasing additional information about a Friday morning incident that closed a busy street in downtown Missoula.
Police presence at Cooper St. and Russell St. for crash in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - There is a police presence in the area of Cooper St. and Russell St. for a crash Thursday. First responders were called out just before 11:00 am and a single occupant injury is reported in the accident. Not much has been reported about the incident at this...
Law enforcement on scene of "active" situation at Missoula VA clinic
Missoula Law enforcement is on the scene of “an active and evolving situation” at the VA clinic in Missoula.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Vehicular Homicide Trial Ends
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 19 criminal complaints this week, which is three more than last week and higher than the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her weekly report. “Six of those were crimes against...
Missoula Sheriff’s Office Investigates Clinton Homicide
Missoula, MT (KGVO - AM News) - On September 28, 2022, at approximately 10:37 a.m., the Missoula County Sheriff's Office announced that an 88-year-old woman had passed away. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provided the following statement. "Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of an assault in the...
City of Missoula Explains Crisis Intervention Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Friday's Talk Back program, we hosted Rikki Henderson, Housing Programs Manager for the City of Missoula to share information about the $5.5 million Crisis Intervention Levy that will appear on the November general election ballot. Henderson described the purpose of the levy to our...
Investigation into homicide of elderly woman near Clinton continues
The investigation into a homicide that was reported over the weekend in the Clinton area is continuing.
Missoula Election Center Forced to Hire More Employees
The Montana Supreme Court’s decision to allow same-day voter registration has caused the Missoula Election Center to issue a call for more employees on Election Day. KGVO News spoke to Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman who provided these details. Same Day Voter Registration is on, For Now. “We'll...
Crash Near Lolo Pass reduces Highway 12 to one lane
LOLO - A crash occurred Friday night on Highway 12 between Pete King Creek Road and Bald Mountain at mile marker 107 (31 miles east of the Kooskia area). The roadway has been reduced to one lane at this time. The Idaho Department of Transportation is warning drivers to drive...
KGVO Gets First Report of Missoula Emergency Workers in Florida
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Public Information Officer Nick Holloway with the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team called into the KGVO Newsmakers line on Friday just after arriving in Florida to help in the emergency response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. “We got down to Sarasota County...
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
Missoula Emergency Team Sent to Help with Hurricane Ian
Missoula, MT (KGVO - AM News) - We just got an exclusive interview with the Missoula County Emergency Team as they were headed out of Atlanta to Tallahassee to help with the response to Hurricane Ian as it slams into Florida. Public Information Officer with the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident...
Ronan Chamber of Commerce announces Trail of Bales winners
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ronan Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the winners of this year's Trail of Bales. Congratulations to the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship on getting top prize for your "Jaws" bale! The team earned the right to the first place trophy. Second place was a tie...
