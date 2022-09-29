Read full article on original website
Magnum P.I. - Season 5 - Michael Rady Joins Cast
Magnum P.I. has added a new (yet familiar!) face as it moves into its new home on NBC. TVLine has learned exclusively that Michael Rady (Chicago Med, Timeless) will recur during Season 5 of the island drama as Detective Childs of the Honolulu PD.
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Episode 3.07 - A Mathematically Perfect Redemption - Press Release
Episode 307: “A Mathematically Perfect Redemption” (Available to stream on 10/6/22) A wayward Starfleet ensign struggles to find a path to redemption.
The Goldbergs - Episode 10.05 - Uncle-ing - Press Release
“Uncle-ing” – With her due date approaching, Erica is over the exhausting pregnancy and demands a “babymoon.” When things take an unforeseen turn, Geoff is tasked with producing the one person Erica needs more than anyone. Meanwhile, Adam and Barry seek out advice on “uncle-ing” from some unexpected sources on an all-new episode of “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Reginald The Vampire -Dead Weight - Advance Preview
This is a spoiler free advance preview of the shows pilot episode. If you thought the age of vampires was over think again Reginald The Vampire is part of a list of fresh vampire shows gracing the television market in Fall 2022. The other television shows are Interview with a Vampire (AMC) and Vampire Academy (Peacock) ,so the question remains will Reginald be part of a new vampire television resurgence?
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 3rd October 2022
FBI - Episode 5.4 - Victim. Home Economics - Episode 3.4 - Wedding Bouquet, $150. Interview with the Vampire - Episode 1.3 - Is My Very Nature That of a Devil. Interview with the Vampire - Episode 1.4 - The Ruthless Pursuit of Blood with All a Child's Demanding. Interview...
Bond producer reveals age of next actor who will play 007, seemingly ruling out two favourites
James Bond producer Michael G Wilson has revealed the age of the actor who will next play the British spy.Daniel Craig officially stepped down as the character following his performance in 2019’s No Time to Die.The actor, who signed on to play 007 in the 2006 film Casino Royale when he was 38, appeared in four Bond films in total.Now, speculation surrounds who will be cast in the role for future films. According to the Broccolli estate, the producing team behind the long-running film series, this actor is yet to be decided. Despite this, it’s frequently reported that Bridgerton...
NCIS - A Family Matter and Daddy Issues - Reviews
20.1 - "A Family Matter”. Written by Donald P. Bellisario, Don McGill, and Scott Willams. Welcome back for Season 20! Let’s raise our imaginary glasses for what we hope will be a season with strong storylines and high ratings. I won’t say that the first episode of the season...
Bad Sisters - Episode 1.09 - Going Rogue - Press Release
The sisters get a heartbreaking reality check. Matt steps up as Thomas begins to crumble.
Home Economics - Episode 3.03 - Sushi for Twelve, $482 plus delivery - Press Release
“Sushi for Twelve, $482 plus delivery” – With a house full of Hayworths, nothing is off limits for discussion – including Tom and Marina’s lives in, and out, of the bedroom. Connor’s patience as host is running thin so as a thank you, Sarah and Denise strategize a creative way to show their appreciation on an all-new episode of “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DS) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Alaska Daily - Episode 1.03 - It's Not Personal - Press Release
Eileen, Roz and Sylvie travel to Meade to learn more about a suspect in Gloria’s case and connect with the local police chief, which proves to be more challenging than expected. When Austin learns about a political candidate’s murky financial ties, Stanley must decide if they can publish with the newspaper’s owner having endorsed the candidate.
Ghosts - Spies - Review: It's Spice Girls Season
Has there been a more perfect timing for a TV show to return than Ghosts premiering just on the cusp of October? If you're anything like me, then just the idea of Spooky Season being upon us has you a little giddy inside, and Spies was the perfect way to celebrate that.
Interview With the Vampire - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of Interview With the Vampire has started airing on AMC. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their...
Most Popular Shows and Articles on SpoilerTV - September 2022
The Popularity score is based on a calculation of Page Views, Video Plays, Poll Votes, Comments, Facebook Likes and Tweets. TIP: Remember if you want to see your show do better, make sure you share your shows content on Social Media (Facebook/Twitter/G+/Tumblr etc) and comment on articles/posts about your show.
Scene Of The Month - September 2022 + POLL
A monthly feature in which we're trying to find the most compelling, best acted, written, directed and just generally great, memorable scenes that we've seen in the past month. ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, "Development Day", September 21st, 2022, Actors: Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and more, The Scene: Janine's breakdown. Giulia:. It's...
NCIS: Los Angeles - Episode 14.02 - Of Value - Promotional Photos + Press Release
AFTER A DUO OF ARCHITECTS WHO DESIGNS SECURE BUILDINGS IS KIDNAPPED, THE NCIS TEAM LAUNCHES A MASSIVE SEARCH TO BRING THEM HOME SAFELY, ON “NCIS: LOS ANGELES,” SUNDAY, OCT. 16. “Of Value” – After an architect duo who specializes in designing secure buildings is kidnapped, the NCIS team...
La Brea - The Next Day - Review
Where last we left off in the finale of Season 1, our cast found themselves in vastly different places than where they'd begun their journeys. Josh and Riley had vanished into 1988, Veronica was alone and injured in the woods and Gavin, Ella and Izzy were newly arrived into 10,000 BC after jumping through a sinkhole in Seattle.
Chicago PD - The Real You - Review
Chicago PD’s second episode of the season had a little bit of everything last week — lots of emotions, a little chaos, some Burzek goodness for their fans, and some serious WTF moments for others. Let’s dive into it!. Let me start by saying I’ve always liked...
