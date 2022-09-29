Read full article on original website
Batavia man arrested on gun charge
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was arrested on a gun charge after a shots fired incident on Friday night, police said. At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, police say they received a complaint of what sounded like gunshots in the area of 200 Ellicott Street. Later, police attempted to stop an individual who matched […]
Buffalo police investigating shooting of 17-year-old
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday morning. Police say they responded to a call at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Schuele Avenue, where they say a 17-year-old Buffalo girl was shot. She was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone with […]
Salamanca Woman Charged in Allegany Armed Robbery
A Salamanca woman was charged with an Allegany robbery Friday. New York State Police charged 32-year-old Alexa R. Knoxsah with felony assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon, felony possession of a weapon and felony robbery.
17-year-old girl shot on Schuele Avenue
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating the shooting which took place Sunday around 10:30 a.m.
Police Search For Olean Shooter
Olean Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the culprits of a shooting Thursday evening. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on N. 6th St. at the intersection of W. State St where the alleged shooter and the person being shot at had left the scene before police arrived.
Homicide-related charge against a York woman in Tioga County shooting is dismissed
WELLSBORO - A charge of conspiracy to commit homicide has been dismissed against a York woman accused in connection with a fatal shooting in Tioga County. District Judge Robert L. Repard dismissed the charge against Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, following a preliminary hearing Tuesday. He bound over for court charges of...
Buffalo man pleads guilty to assaulting elderly man
A Buffalo man admitted to assaulting an elderly man in his home. According to the Erie County District Attorney, Damone A. Hennings, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of Assault in the Second Degree. In March 2020, investigators said Hennings knocked on the front door of a home on...
BPD investigating shooting on Edison Avenue
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening around 7:30 p.m.
Kenmore man pleads guilty to reduced charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Kenmore man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge for burglarizing a liquor store, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced. Tuesday morning, Daniel D. Hill pleaded guilty to one count of trespass in the second degree. Hill originally pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the third […]
Man listed in critical condition after downtown Buffalo shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man is listed in critical condition after he was shot several times in downtown Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street, just east of Michigan Avenue. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting appeared targeted in nature.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to felony, possession of “ghost gun”
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to a felony charge Wednesday afternoon, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced. Nicky Lofton was charged with one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. On May 21, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective […]
Shooting leaves man in critical condition in Buffalo
Police are trying to crack the case of a shooting in Buffalo. Authorities say somebody shot a 39 year old man near the intersection of Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street.
Arrest Made In Connection With Continued Illegal Dumping In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An arrest has been made in connection with the continued illegal dumping on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with Jamestown Police report 32-year-old Blaydon Niles of Falconer was charged with littering after he allegedly threw several tries down the hill in a wooded area along Pratt Avenue.
Fentanyl, Cocaine, Weapons Recovered By Investigators In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Fentanyl, cocaine, weapons and cash were recovered by narcotics investigators at a residence in the City of Dunkirk on Friday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the raid of 88 Maple Street, the lower apartment, followed a two-months long investigation with Dunkirk Police.
Female victim stable after Pine Ridge Avenue shooting on Thursday
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Pine Ridge Avenue where multiple rounds were fired into a house. A female victim was struck in the leg and transported to ECMC for treatment where she was […]
Perry man charged with DWAI in crash that injured Wyoming County deputy
Investigators say a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Edward Marzycki of Perry failed to negotiate a curve in the road and collided with a patrol car.
Woman shot in Cheektowaga early Thursday morning
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Thursday. Cheektowaga Police officers were called to a house on the 300 block of Pine Ridge Road just before 2 a.m. for a report of several rounds being fired into the home. A female was struck...
Kenmore West student found with BB gun
KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kenmore West High School said that a student was in possession of a weapon on school property. Early Thursday morning, school administrations received a report that a student had brought a weapon into the school. The student was found by the School Resource Officer and admitted to the allegation. His belongings […]
One-Car Crash Kills 38-Year-Old Fredonia Woman
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Chautauqua County, New York. Emergency responders were called to an area along State Route 60 in Pomfret, New York near Fredonia at approximately 11:59am on Friday, September 23, 2022. The initial call was for a one-car crash. Route-60-and-Bennett-Road-in-the-Fredonia-and-Pomfret-area-of-New-York-Photo-via-Google-Maps-September-2022. Route 60...
After charges against New Era CEO are dismissed, the man he was once accused of trying to run over speaks out
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're learning more about a judge's decision to dismiss charges against New Era CEO Chris Koch, and also hearing from the man who says Koch tried to run him over. Not fair. "It doesn't sit with me very well at all," said Daniel Parisi, who spoke...
