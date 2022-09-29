BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday morning. Police say they responded to a call at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Schuele Avenue, where they say a 17-year-old Buffalo girl was shot. She was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone with […]

BUFFALO, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO