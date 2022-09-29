Janesville man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child porn

MADISON, Wis. — A Janesville man will spend the next ten years in federal prison after being sentenced on federal child pornography possession charges Thursday.

Mark Spengler, 57, was sentenced to a decade behind bars and 15 years of supervised release after multiple pornographic videos of children engaging in sex acts were found on his computer by the FBI during a search of his home on May 31, 2019. Spengler admitted to investigators during the raid on his home that he used a file-sharing program to search for and download the material.

During sentencing on Thursday, U.S. District Judge William M. Conley said he was concerned about Spengler’s “deep-rooted sexual attraction to children,” and said many of the files on Spengler’s computer involved depictions of violent sexual acts directed at minors.

Spengler pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography in federal court on June 7 of this year. As part of his sentence, he will also have to pay $47,000 in restitution.

