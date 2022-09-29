ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child porn

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HF1Bj_0iFeAUaG00

MADISON, Wis. — A Janesville man will spend the next ten years in federal prison after being sentenced on federal child pornography possession charges Thursday.

Mark Spengler, 57, was sentenced to a decade behind bars and 15 years of supervised release after multiple pornographic videos of children engaging in sex acts were found on his computer by the FBI during a search of his home on May 31, 2019. Spengler admitted to investigators during the raid on his home that he used a file-sharing program to search for and download the material.

During sentencing on Thursday, U.S. District Judge William M. Conley said he was concerned about Spengler’s “deep-rooted sexual attraction to children,” and said many of the files on Spengler’s computer involved depictions of violent sexual acts directed at minors.

Spengler pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography in federal court on June 7 of this year. As part of his sentence, he will also have to pay $47,000 in restitution.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Driver of vehicle involved in fatal crash faces OWI charge

MADISON, Wis. — The driver of one of the vehicles involved in a fatal crash Friday night is facing charges. Madison police said a 60-year-old man is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – first offense. That charge has not been formally filed in court. Police said charges may change pending the Wisconsin State Patrol’s investigation into...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Court appearance postponed after man accused of making threats at UW-Madison residence hall refuses to participate

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man’s initial court appearance on a number of charges stemming from multiple incidents at a University of Wisconsin-Madison residence hall earlier this week has been rescheduled after he refused to take part in an appearance Friday afternoon. According to online court records, David Clash-Miller, 20, “actively refused to participate in today’s proceedings.” His initial appearance...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UWPD: Man arrested, accused of making numerous threats to students at residence hall

MADISON, Wis. — Officers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department arrested a man Thursday morning after police said he made a number of threatening statements, including about a person’s race, to students at a campus residence hall over the past week. The most recent incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday inside Witte Residence Hall. In an incident report, UWPD...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Child Pornography#Prison#Fbi#Violent Crime#Rewritten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

New 24/7 text support line launched for domestic abuse victims: 608-420-4638

MADISON, Wis. — Victims of abuse in Dane County have a new, confidential way to get help immediately through text messages. DAIS (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services) and Dane County officials announced Thursday the immediate launch of a new 24/7 text helpline for those experiencing abuse: 608-420-4638. DAIS Executive Director Shannon Barry says the idea came after calls to their help...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy