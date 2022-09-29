A cosy home doesn’t just keep us physically warm. It’s soothing for the soul – and many of us are feeling the urge to nest up in a safe, cosy haven more than ever right now.“The additional stress and increased cost of living are making many people feel exhausted, fed up, depressed and anxious,” agrees Samantha Agbontaen, founder of affordable interior design company House Designer (housedesigner.net).“Making our homes a cosy haven is known for its effect on improving our mood and wellbeing. It’s more important now than ever to explore the elements of interior design to uplift our mood and...

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 30 MINUTES AGO