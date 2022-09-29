Read full article on original website
tamaractalk.com
2022 Halloween Guide for Spooky Festivities
A variety of fall festivities will soon commence, including the ever-popular pumpkin patches in October. Here are several we found near us. The pumpkin patch hosted at Parkridge Church offers free admission for guests. All Proceeds will go toward the Parkridge Youth Ministry. Admission is free. Patch Hours: Monday –...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Where to Grab the Best Tacos on National Taco Day in Miami
Taco lovers rejoice! National Taco Day is upon us once again. This delicious Mexican holiday is celebrated every year on October 4th, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a taco-themed meal or just want to indulge in your favorite Mexican food, there are plenty of options available. And, of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tequila. In Miami, several taco-centric events are taking place to help you celebrate National Taco Day. So get out there and enjoy some delicious tacos – you deserve it!
bocaratontribune.com
B’nai Torah Congregation Hosts Yom Kippur Food Donation in Honor of Summer Faerman’s Birthday
Boca Raton, FL – Summer Faerman is Director of B’nai Torah’s Tzedekah, Learning and Chesed (TLC) Program and her birthday is Wednesday, October 5, the same day as Yom Kippur. As it is customary to donate food items while fasting on Yom Kippur, the conservative congregation has asked for all those attending High Holy Day services at B’nai Torah to bring at least one can of tuna fish (a highly requested item) in honor of Summer.
Top prize-winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold, officials say
A top prize-winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth over $150,000 was sold during Tuesday's drawing according to the Florida Lottery.
NBC Miami
Dogs, Cats Needing Adoption Transported to Broward After Ian Rattles Florida Coast
Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction on Florida’s west coast, and residents were not the only ones affected. Domestic Animal Services in Naples was left without power and as a result 20 cats and 13 dogs were transported to the Humane Society of Broward County Friday with the hopes that these furry friends will find a home in South Florida.
Click10.com
Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s wife testifies during his manslaughter trial in Miami
MIAMI – Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s wife testified on Friday in his defense after prosecutors rested their case in Miami-Dade County court. Ana Araujo, a Mexican actress who wed Lyle in 2014 and had two children with him, was in the car three years ago when Lyle punched Jesus Hernandez.
New Asian-Cuban Restaurant Looks to Be Opening in Miami
Behind the project is Executive Chef Luis Pous
NBC Miami
Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police
A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
Hurricane relief supply drive spans Miami-Dade, Broward this week
MIAMI - DORAL - Tens of thousands of people are now struggling with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's western coast.That's why there is a massive relief effort underway here in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. This week there will be a collection drive from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the parking lot at Dolphin Mall, then 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Shops of Pembroke Gardens in Pembroke Pines. CBS4 talked with several people who stopped by the Dolphin Mall on Monday to donate. "They are human...
sflcn.com
Rita Marley to Receive Consulate General’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Miami
SOUTH FLORIDA – Alferita ‘Rita’ Marley, OD, OJ, LITT, will receive the Jamaica Consulate General’s Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Consul General Oliver Mair will present the prestigious honour at the premier performance of the National Dance Theatre Company at the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay, Florida.
howafrica.com
PHOTOS: Lil Wayne Puts His Miami Beach Mansion Up For Sale At $29.5M
Rapper, Lil Wayne has put his Miami Beach mansion up for sale after spending $17 million for the estate in 2018. According to a Tuesday, September 27 report by The Real Deal, the platinum-selling rapper listed the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom and two-half-bath home at 6480 Allison Road for $29.5 million, roughly 75 percent more than he paid for it four years ago.
Click10.com
Driver shot in face in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, witnesses say
MIAMI – A shooting shook up Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood Sunday night. The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near Southwest Eighth Street and 19th Avenue. Witnesses say a driver was stopped at a red light when another driver in a pickup truck pulled up alongside him, shot the victim in the face, and then took off.
West Palm Beach animal shelter rescues 57 pets from Fort Myers
Hurricane Ian displaced not only thousands of residents but also hundreds of pets. Now, a West Palm Beach animal shelter is looking for homes for the cats and dogs.
Two Exhibitions to Debut at Norton Museum of Art
The Norton will unveil a fashion and street-style photography exhibition October 8, and a showcase of Joseph Stella paintings October 15 The post Two Exhibitions to Debut at Norton Museum of Art appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
techaiapp.com
Miami’s tallest tower will be home to Waldorf Astoria Residences – A Luxury Travel Blog
A spectacular 100-story high-rise is coming to Biscayne Boulevard, in the heart of Downtown Miami and just minutes away from the new Miami World Center. At 1,049 feet above the ground, it is set to become Miami’s tallest tower and will be home to an ultra-luxury development – the Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami.
NBC Miami
Man Struck, Killed by Brightline Train in Fort Lauderdale
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a Brightline train Saturday night. The incident occured around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of NE 62nd Street and N Dixie Highway. NBC 6 cameras captured what appeared to be a medical examiner’s van and...
tamaractalk.com
Chabad of Tamarac Collects Items For Residents Affected by Hurricane Ian
Chabad Jewish Center of Tamarac is collecting supplies and donations for residents of the West Coast of Florida who were affected by Hurricane Ian. Donations will be collected on Sunday, October 2, from 2 to 3 p.m. and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Chabad, located at 8100 N University Drive.
Dangerous mantis shrimp spotted near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian
Mantis shrimp, crustaceans with powerful limbs that can punch and pierce their prey, showed up near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian, a surfer says. Driving the news: A South Beach surfer warned on social media Wednesday that mantis shrimp were found as the hurricane plowed through the area. "If...
