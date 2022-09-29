ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

tamaractalk.com

2022 Halloween Guide for Spooky Festivities

A variety of fall festivities will soon commence, including the ever-popular pumpkin patches in October. Here are several we found near us. The pumpkin patch hosted at Parkridge Church offers free admission for guests. All Proceeds will go toward the Parkridge Youth Ministry. Admission is free. Patch Hours: Monday –...
TAMARAC, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Where to Grab the Best Tacos on National Taco Day in Miami

Taco lovers rejoice! National Taco Day is upon us once again. This delicious Mexican holiday is celebrated every year on October 4th, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a taco-themed meal or just want to indulge in your favorite Mexican food, there are plenty of options available. And, of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tequila. In Miami, several taco-centric events are taking place to help you celebrate National Taco Day. So get out there and enjoy some delicious tacos – you deserve it!
MIAMI, FL
bocaratontribune.com

B’nai Torah Congregation Hosts Yom Kippur Food Donation in Honor of Summer Faerman’s Birthday

Boca Raton, FL – Summer Faerman is Director of B’nai Torah’s Tzedekah, Learning and Chesed (TLC) Program and her birthday is Wednesday, October 5, the same day as Yom Kippur. As it is customary to donate food items while fasting on Yom Kippur, the conservative congregation has asked for all those attending High Holy Day services at B’nai Torah to bring at least one can of tuna fish (a highly requested item) in honor of Summer.
BOCA RATON, FL
City
Miami, FL
State
New York State
City
Tamarac, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Person
Chris Rock
NBC Miami

Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police

A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Hurricane relief supply drive spans Miami-Dade, Broward this week

MIAMI - DORAL - Tens of thousands of people are now struggling with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's western coast.That's why there is a massive relief effort underway here in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. This week there will be a collection drive from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the parking lot at Dolphin Mall, then 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Shops of Pembroke Gardens in Pembroke Pines. CBS4 talked with several people who stopped by the Dolphin Mall on Monday to donate. "They are human...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
sflcn.com

Rita Marley to Receive Consulate General’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Miami

SOUTH FLORIDA – Alferita ‘Rita’ Marley, OD, OJ, LITT, will receive the Jamaica Consulate General’s Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Consul General Oliver Mair will present the prestigious honour at the premier performance of the National Dance Theatre Company at the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay, Florida.
CUTLER BAY, FL
howafrica.com

PHOTOS: Lil Wayne Puts His Miami Beach Mansion Up For Sale At $29.5M

Rapper, Lil Wayne has put his Miami Beach mansion up for sale after spending $17 million for the estate in 2018. According to a Tuesday, September 27 report by The Real Deal, the platinum-selling rapper listed the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom and two-half-bath home at 6480 Allison Road for $29.5 million, roughly 75 percent more than he paid for it four years ago.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Driver shot in face in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, witnesses say

MIAMI – A shooting shook up Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood Sunday night. The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near Southwest Eighth Street and 19th Avenue. Witnesses say a driver was stopped at a red light when another driver in a pickup truck pulled up alongside him, shot the victim in the face, and then took off.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NBC Miami

Man Struck, Killed by Brightline Train in Fort Lauderdale

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a Brightline train Saturday night. The incident occured around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of NE 62nd Street and N Dixie Highway. NBC 6 cameras captured what appeared to be a medical examiner’s van and...

