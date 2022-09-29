ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

Gavin Newsom’s Gas Price Premium

Cash-strapped Americans have received relief from falling gas prices in recent weeks, but not Californians. The average gas price in the Golden State this week surged to $6.29 a gallon—$2.50 more than the national average—and the reasons are worth distilling since Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to export the state’s energy policies nationwide.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Is California’s Economy Headed for Recession?

California’s economy exploded as the state emerged from a relatively brief but severe recession caused by business shutdowns that Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered in 2020 to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Virtually overnight, more than 2 million Californians lost their jobs and the state’s unemployment rate skyrocketed to more than...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy