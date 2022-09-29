Read full article on original website
danspapers.com
ARF Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk 2022 Offers Fun & Prizes
Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) is holding their annual Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk in East Hampton this Saturday, October 8 from 9 a.m.–noon. Created to raise funds, promote responsible dog ownership and to spread awareness of ARF's rescue efforts and animals for adoption, the event makes for a fun, fall outing for the entire family and, of course, your dogs!
danspapers.com
Recipe: Pechuga & Mole Verde from Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
Chef Felipe Arellano and Chef Carlos Arellano are brothers and co-owners of Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine in Patchogue, which recently made Newsday's Best 100 Restaurants on Long Island list. They have a recipe for pechuga with mole verde that will knock your socks.
danspapers.com
Fishing Guy: What’s Biting Ahead of the Fall Run
Here we are again! Another summer gone and that chill in the air means the striped bass fall run is here again at last. The waters are full of bait and with this new moon cycle, there's hope for a great start of this fall.
danspapers.com
High Profile: Nassau PBA President Tommy Shevlin is a ‘Cop’s Cop’
Police Officer Thomas "Tommy" Shevlin took over the reins of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association — Nassau's largest law enforcement union — on January 1, 2022. In his first 10 months, Shevlin has become a recognizable figure in organized labor, and a voice respected by his peers, members, elected officials and the general public alike.
danspapers.com
Springs Painter Mark Perry Has Solo Show at Coral Gables Museum
Those who embrace the creative life know making art is essentially a soul/sole endeavor. Sure, you can hobnob with other creative types and influencers at openings to make connections, but before you can get your work recognized, you have to make the work. It's you, the paintbrush (or the pen or the charcoal) and that blank canvas or slate. Daunting.
danspapers.com
Hamptons International Film Festival 2022 Snapshot
HamptonsFilm's Hamptons International Film Festival is set to return for its 30th year, and to say this year's weeklong schedule, October 7–16, is packed would be an understatement. While we'll provide a supplemental HIFF guide to all the feature films in the October 7 issue of Dan's Papers, here are some of the most exciting highlights.
