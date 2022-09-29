Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Chicago
Hurricane Ian death toll reaches at least 99 in Florida, 4 in NC as storm's effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. -- At least 99 people in Florida have died due to Hurricane Ian, according to local officials. Four people were also reported dead due to the storm in North Carolina, the governor's office said. Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane...
ABC7 Chicago
1st ever mobile Planned Parenthood abortion clinic launching in southern Illinois
CHICAGO -- Planned Parenthood officials on Monday said they will launch the nation's first mobile abortion clinic - offering medication abortions and eventually procedural abortions - in the border regions of southern Illinois by the end of the year. The announcement comes 100 days after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision...
ABC7 Chicago
1 Florida teen dead, 2 others injured after stealing, crashing Maserati: Police
A Florida teenager was killed and two others injured after they allegedly stole and crashed a Maserati early Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff deputies said their helicopter flight unit observed three suspects attempting to break into vehicles in a Pinellas County neighborhood before successfully breaking into the Maserati, which was unlocked and had its keys inside.
Comments / 0