Voices: In Venice, Florida, we have no power, no clean water and no gas. My political opinions have changed
I moved to Venice, Florida from New York earlier this year to be with my mother after my father died. My parents chose Venice for its beauty and affordability when they retired 10 years ago. The neighborhood is in classic Gulf Coast style: a small, gated community with cookie-cutter stucco houses filled with older couples who made the same retirement choice my mom and dad did.My politics are well-known to my new neighbors. They fly Trump flags and sport “Let’s go Brandon” bumper stickers, while I grow organic beets under the palm trees and listen to NPR all day....
Barbie appears with astronaut in space to inspire girls in STEM
Astronaut Samantha Christoforetti, the first female commander of the International Space Station (ISS), appeared in space with her lookalike Barbie doll to inspire girls to think about careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).Footage shows Ms Christoforetti working on board the ISS and answering young girls’ questions about space for World Space Week.Inspiring Girls, a charity connecting girls to female role models, organised the initiative.“This inspiring collaboration will help girls discover new opportunities, consider a career in STEM and raise their aspirations,” Inspiring Girls’ founder Miriam González Durántez said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Miles Teller jokes about Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick on SNLKwarteng shrugs off ‘turbulence’ as he battles to regain authority after U-turnMan accused of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel remanded in custody
Spain tourism jumps in August, still below pre-pandemic levels
MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain in August jumped 70% from the same month last year to 8.82 million but remained way below the 10.12 million tourists who came in August 2019, official statistics showed on Tuesday.
